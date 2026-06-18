No active shooter in St. Charles; hotel gunman reports false, police say

(file photo) The St. Charles Police Department said there is no active shooting incident in St. Charles midday Thursday. A false message was posted online.

The St. Charles Police Department said there was no active shooter in the city Thursday, despite social media reports.

A Facebook message that falsely stated there was a shooting at a hotel on Main Street in St. Charles was false and has been taken down by the moderator of the site, police said.

“We do not have an active shooter. There’s no urgent situation or anything like that,” the police department said when reached for comment.

One of the posts with false information, from the "Kane County IL Scanner Incidents" Facebook page, also falsely claimed there “multiple shooting victims” on the 2900 block of East Main Street.

The police did not say where the false information posted on social media originated or if any further action will be taken.