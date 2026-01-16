Hop into a special book signing with Geneva author of ‘Finn the Frog’ series Saturday

Children's author, Ron Keres, of Geneva, is debuting his newest installment of the "Finn the Frog" series with a book signing on Jan. 17 in Geneva. (Photo provided by Ron Keres)

Sometimes a child comes across a special book they just can’t put down.

With local Geneva children’s author Ron Keres’ latest release, “This Book Is Mine!” the tug-of-war over the book is built right onto the cover.

Geneva children's author Ron Keres' newest book about the importance of sharing gives a new meaning to not being able to put a book down. (Photo Provided By Ron Keres)

At a special book signing at Barnes & Noble at Geneva Commons 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 17, Keres will share the inspiration behind his latest picture book in the “Finn the Frog” series.

The story “centers on a situation nearly every family recognizes instantly: siblings arguing over what belongs to whom, punctuated by the familiar phrase, ‘That’s mine!’” Keres said.

While the anthropomorphic amphibian, Finn, is usually the star of the book, this time around he learns a lesson in sharing the stage with his sister, Fifi.

“What follows is a playful, chaotic back-and-forth that invites young readers to step in, take sides, and help settle the dispute,” Keres said. “While the book is designed to be funny and engaging for kids ages 3-7, it also reflects real family dynamics that parents experience daily. There is a great lesson in the book about sharing, forgiveness and making space for others.”

The book is officially being release on Jan. 27.

Keres said he loves events like the book signing, because he gets to share his love of reading with the community and provide insight into the creative process. During the appearance, Keres will read from the book, sign copies and meet families who may be long-time supporters of the series or first-timers.

Children's author Ron Keres has now released six installments of the "Finn the Frog" series. (Photo provided by Ron Keres)

“My goal is to create stories that kids beg to read again, adults enjoy reading out loud, and families can laugh through together,” Keres said. “Seeing those stories come to life in a local bookstore, surrounded by readers from the community, is what makes this launch particularly special.”

All of Keres’ books are illustrated by the “whimsical” artist, Arthur Lin, from San Francisco. Other books in the series following Finn’s adventures include, “This Book Is Perfect!,” “This Book Is On Fire!,” “This Book Is A Mistake!,” “This Book Stinks!,” and “This Book Is Viral!” Keres is also the author of “The Scariest Story You’ve Ever Heard.”

Keres said he is inspired by his own experiences reading to his children.

“One of my favorite times of the day is when my kids snuggle up on my lap to read a few books before bed,” Keres said. “I love how picture books capture their imagination, make them laugh out loud, and bond us closer together. To be able to provide those moments for other families with my own books has become one of my greatest joys in life.”

You can learn more Keres and his collection of published books by visiting, ronkeres.com/.