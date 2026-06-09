3 weekend house fires in Aurora displace 16, injure 1 resident and 1 firefighter

(file photo) The Aurora Fire Department responded to three unrelated house fires in Aurora from June 6 to 7. (Provided By The City of Aurora)

A series of three unrelated house fires over the weekend in Aurora left one resident in the hospital for smoke inhalation, one firefighter with a minor injury and two homes uninhabitable, displacing a total of 16 people.

Two of the house fires were Sunday morning while the third was on Saturday afternoon.

The third fire was around 9:41 a.m. Sunday on Zengele Avenue.

Upon arrival, crews with the Aurora Fire Department encountered fire blazing through the front side of a two-story home. The fire crew used multiple hose lines to combat the fire while additional crew conducted searches and performed ventilation in the house.

One adult resident was transported to the hospital for smoke inhalation. One firefighter was also transported for evaluation following an undisclosed, minor injury. The home was deemed uninhabitable, displacing the one resident.

Earlier, around 4:31 a.m. Sunday morning, a house fire along South 4th Street left 11 adults displaced. No injuries are reported from the fire.

When crews arrived, smoke was billowing from the attic area of a two-and-a-half story home. The fire crew was able to bring the fire under control. Two cats were rescued during the operation.

The Saturday afternoon fire also left the home uninhabitable, displacing four adults. The fire crew responded around 1:55 p.m. to Greenlake Drive.

When crews arrived, they found fire coming from the roof area of a 2½-story home.

All residents from the home were safely out of the residence when firefighters began their operation. No injuries were reported from the fire.

“Responding to three separate fires in less than 24 hours is a testament to the dedication and professionalism of our firefighters,” Aurora Fire Deputy Chief Kevin Nickel said in a release. “In each incident, crews faced unique challenges, worked quickly to protect lives and property, and prevented further damage through coordinated fire-ground operations.”

All three fires remain under investigation by the department.