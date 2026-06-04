Yorkville Library’s June adult programs offer opportunities to learn, connect and grow

The Yorkville Public Library hosts several weekly book clubs for a variety of ages and interests. (Lathan Goumas)

Threads & More

10:15 am First Tuesday of each month

Do you crochet, knit, needlepoint, sew, or quilt?

If so, get together with fellow “threaders” for a creativity blast! Come work on your unfinished projects, show off finished projects, and check out what other people are doing.

Threads & More is an informal, friendly group that welcomes all interests and abilities. The group meets on the first Tuesday of each month. This program is for adults 18 and older. No registration is required.

Meditation + Mindful Movement

1 p.m., Tuesdays

Join Cristen Grajeda from Balanced Bluebird Healing for this simple and gentle session to relax, release tension, and support self-healing.

Yorkville Public Library Yorkville Public Library, 902 Game Farm Road (Shaw Local News Network)

Dungeons & Dragons Group

4 p.m., Tuesdays

Local gaming enthusiasts are coaching new gamers to create camaraderie and a sense of community through tabletop gaming. For those ages 18 and older.

Books & Cooks Book Club

7 p.m., Tuesday of each month

A book club for readers who love to eat... or is it for eaters who love to read? Has a great book ever inspired you to try a new restaurant? Have you ever tried to recreate a recipe described in a story? This might be the book club for you. In this brand new book club, we will read some great books and bring in recipes and treats to share that were inspired by the reading we did that month.

English Language Learners Classes

Mondays-Saturdays

Free conversation based classes to help people who are new to the community learn English.

Magic: The Gathering Club

5 p.m. Wednesdays

Magic the Gathering is a tabletop card game with over 50 million players worldwide. One of the most popular games on the planet, you can now gather at the Yorkville Public Library to play Commander format games of Magic the Gathering with like-minded friends and gamers. This group is open to experienced players or those brand-new to the game. Bring your own deck to participate in the games. The program is open to adults and high school students ages 14 and older.

Chair Yoga

10:15 a.m., Thursdays

Join us for this fun class, held in the Michelle Pfister Meeting Room. Chair yoga helps to reduce inflammation, lower blood pressure, improve balance, and increase strength and flexibility. Chair yoga benefits adults of all ages and levels of yoga experience. Space is limited and registration is required.

Roaming Readers Walking Club

First and third Friday of each month

Meet at Hoover Forest Preserve, 11285 W. Fox Road, Yorkville, for a walk and to talk about books. Park and meet in the first lot (closest to Fox Road) and walk from there. Registration required. Weather permitting.

Dabblers: Adult Painting Class for Beginners

10 a.m. and 5 p.m., second Tuesday of each month

Learn to paint with Carolyn Kyle. In our fun new art series, learn the basics of painting - each month focusing on different techniques, mediums, or styles. From basic brush strokes to matting and framing your masterpieces, come check it out and dabble a bit with Carolyn.

Chair yoga is held 10:15 a.m. on Thursdays at Yorkville Public Library.

Lunch Bunch Book Club

12 p.m., second Wednesday of each month

The Lunch Bunch is one of our longest running and most engaging book clubs. Past books have included mysteries, historical fiction, biographies and memoirs, romance, and best-sellers. Bring your lunch and join the Lunch Bunchers for a lively discussion about great books.

Healthy Cooking with Jess: Retirement Wellness

11:30 a.m. third Monday of each month

A monthly series on nutrition and wellness after retirement and beyond. Learn to care for yourself in your new found time. We’ll talk about nutritionally dense foods, what foods that can help you feel your best, food energetics, and how to add joyful movement to your everyday life. Certified Holistic Health Coach, Jess Stewart will demonstrate how easy and simple cooking healthy can be.

Men’s Book Club

7 p.m. third Thursday of each month

The Men’s Book Club meets on the third Thursday of each month for a lively, thought-provoking discussion with people from your community. No registration is required, and newcomers are always welcome.

Psychological Thriller Book Club

7 p.m., third Wednesday of each month

A brand new book club focused on psychological thrillers, mysteries, and suspenseful stories. If you love those gripping tales that leave you on the edge of your seat, trying to figure out whodunnit or how your hero/heroine is going to get themselves out of this jam... then this might be the book club for you.

Tech Help for Seniors

9 a.m., third Thursday of each month

Local tech expert Steve Goodwin would like to help you with your computer, tablet, and smart phone issues. He will help patrons one at a time for sessions of 15 minutes each to assist with whatever problems you’re having with your devices or teach you to use your technology better. Patrons will be helped on a first come-first served basis.

Computer Classes for Seniors

10 a.m., Friday, June 19

Local tech expert Steve Goodwin will be teaching a series of computer classes for seniors. Designed to help you feel safe and comfortable with new tech, Steve’s classes will delve into safety, security, and using common programs. With new topics each month, you’ll become tech savvy in no time.

Monday Movie Madness

1 p.m., last Monday of each month

Enjoy a free afternoon movie with your friends on the last Monday of each month. To see a complete list of upcoming movie selections, check out the library website’s social programming page.

Horror Book Club

7 p.m., fourth Monday of each month

Fans of the spooky, the scary, the creepy, and the eerie should join us for our brand new Horror Book Club.

Maker Tuesdays

10 a.m. and 5 p.m., fourth Tuesday of each month

Crafters, artists, and makers meet the fourth Tuesday of each month for an exciting new maker program.

Adult Creative Writing Group

7 p.m., fourth Tuesday of each month

Whether you are looking to write the next great thriller, your biography, a short story, or even develop your professional writing skills, this program may be for you. This group is for all people who are passionate about words. Its intent is to create a positive, encouraging, honest, and fun atmosphere that will support and motivate each person to achieve excellence in writing.

Art for Everyone

10 a.m., fourth Wednesday of each month

Art for Everyone is an accessible painting class designed for adults and teens with physical or cognitive differences. Instructors want to collaborate to create art in an accepting, modification-friendly space.

YPL Puzzle Swap and YPL Board Game Swap

Whenever the library is open

Do you have puzzles, board games, dice games, or card games you’re done with? Are they taking over your basement? Are you craving a new one? Stop by the Yorkville Public Library and swap a few of your gently used puzzles for some of ours.