St. Charles signs $850K contract with St. Charles Business Alliance, host of popular city events

Children pose for a photo in Lincoln Park on Friday, Oct. 11, 2024 during Scarecrow Weekend in downtown St. Charles. (Sandy Bressner)

Since 2019, the St. Charles Business Alliance has been fundamental in the success of some of the city’s most popular events.

The nonprofit has helped organize everything from the St. Patrick’s Parade, the Electric Christmas Parade, Scarecrow Weekend, the St. Charles Fine Art Show and several dining, shopping and live music events throughout the year.

Showing its appreciation, the city is set to approve a four-year agreement with the organization. Within the agreement, the city will fund the organization $850,000 for the first year, increasing by 1.5% each consecutive year.

The Midlothian Scottish Pipe Band plays in the St. Charles St. Patrick’s Parade Saturday, March 14, 2026. (Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald/Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald)

“Funding will enable the Alliance to continue to deliver the services they presently provide including destination marketing, signature events, tourism promotion and business support efforts that attract visitors, strengthen local businesses, enhance economic vitality, and generate meaningful tax revenue,” city staff said in documents.

Santa waves to spectators while bringing the Holiday Homecoming Electric Christmas Parade to a close in St. Charles on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024. (Dominic Di Palermo for Shaw Local)

Also contained within the agreement, the city will absorb certain operational support services and fees associated with city-contracted events and programming.

The Alliance was formed through the combination of the former Downtown St. Charles Partnership and the Greater St. Charles Convention and Visitors Bureau.

STC FINE ART FAIR 2024 The St. Charles Fine Arts Show along Riverside Avenue in downtown St. Charles. (BrigetteBurgmanPhotography.com/BrigetteBurgmanPhotography.com)

You can learn more about the organization, including future events, by visiting, stcalliance.org/.