Replacement chosen for Kane County judge who’s retiring

Associate Kane County Judge Julia Yetter was chosen to be the at-large circuit judge in Kane County to fill a vacancy resulting from the impending retirement of Judge Kevin Busch on Jan. 29, the Illinois Supreme Court announced in a news release Thursday.

Associate judges are appointed; circuit judges are elected. Yetter’s appointment will begin Feb. 2 and end Dec. 4, 2028, according to the release.

Yetter was appointed an associate judge in 2018 and was most recently assigned to the Felony and Special Court Division, the release stated.

She served as chairperson for the Kane County SAFE-T Act Task Force, which worked towards the implementation of the new criminal justice policy and procedures now in place in Kane County.

Yetter previously served as a Kane County assistant public defender. She earned her juris doctor from the University of Dayton School of Law, the release stated.

Yetter was chosen from among 11 applicants for the position, including Kane County State’s Attorney Jamie Mosser.

The Kane County 16th Judicial Circuit will decide who will fill the associate judge position that will be vacated when Yetter takes her appointment as a circuit judge.