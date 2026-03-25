2 finalists chosen for Kane County judge post

Kane County Circuit judges announced they’ve selected two finalists from the 30 lawyers who applied to be considered for the associate judge vacancy, Vincent Coyle and Ericka Thomas.

The associate judge vacancy was due to the appointment of Julia Yetter as a circuit judge Feb. 2.

Coyle, an assistant state’s attorney, currently serves in the civil division and previously was in the criminal division, according to a news release. He was a member of the Journal of Computer and Information Law Review at John Marshall Law School.

Coyle, who was admitted to practice law in 2010, currently is a member of the Kane County Bar Association, the Illinois Prosecutor Bar Association and the Illinois State Bar Association.

Thomas is a partner at Ottosen, DiNolfo, Hasenbalg & Castaldo Ltd. in Lisle and focuses her practice on local government law, including civil rights and harassment defense litigation, commission work, police and fire pension work and local prosecution, according to the release.

Before joining Ottosen, Thomas worked as an assistant state’s attorney in the criminal divisions in Winnebago and Macon Counties.

Thomas, who was admitted to practice law in 1992, is currently a member of the Kane County Bar Association, the Defense Research Institute and the Illinois State Bar Association.

To be eligible for the associate judge appointment, applicants must be U.S. citizens, licensed to practice law in Illinois and be residents of the 16th Judicial Circuit. The release did not provide a timeline for when the selection will be made.