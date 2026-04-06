Q Center in St. Charles welcomes new executive chef, fine dining inspired by Asian and Mediterranean cuisine

Robert Mulvenna is joining Q Center’s culinary team as the new Executive Chef. The St. Charles facility hosts meetings and special events, including banquet-style gatherings. (Photo Provided By Q Center)

The Q Center in St. Charles has welcomed a new executive chef.

Around 26,000 people from all over the world visit Q Center annually for events, baquets, conferences and other affairs.

Robert Mulvenna is joining Q Center’s culinary team, which prepares cuisine for the venue’s banquet events, dining hall and on-site bars. He brings 15 years of experience in fine dining, with an Asian, Mediterranean, and modern American flair.

“We look forward to Mulvenna’s newfound journey with Q Center, the amazing team behind him, and the service, drive, innovation they can’t wait to share with all of our guests,” Q Center said in a release.

Robert Mulvenna is Q Center’s new Executive Chef. He brings to the The St. Charles facility 15 years of fine dining experience. (Photo Provided By Q Center)

Mulvenna’s experience includes Grand Geneva Resort & Spa, The Landings Golf & Athletic Club, and the Royal Melbourne Country Club. He received classical training at Le Cordon Blue, according to the release.

Mulvenna has helped cater large-scale events, including the Club Car Championship of the PGA Korn Ferry Tour.

He said his passion for cooking is about the artistry and the energy working with a team in the kitchen for “that moment when everything comes together.”

“There’s something addictive about the pace, the teamwork, and the ability to create something memorable for people every single day,” Mulvenna said in the release. “That’s what hooked me early on, and it never really let go.”

Mulvenna said when a rhythm develops between the team in the kitchen, it’s “a great feeling.”

Q Center is a popular destination for meetings and special events. The facility has 50,000 square feet of meeting space, more than 1,000 guest rooms and 95 wooded acres.