Clara Lyons hits three home runs to help Geneva softball past Batavia: Wednesday’s KCC sports roundup

Softball

Geneva 9, Batavia 3: Clara Lyons had three home runs and drove home five runs to pace the Vikings (8-16, 3-8 DuKane) to their first win in the rivalry game in the last five matchups. Jillian Bultmann added four hits and drove home two runs. Sydney Stepina had two doubles and drove home two runs to lead the Bulldogs (6-18, 3-6).

Aurora Central Catholic 20, Rosary 1 (4 innings): Morgan Vaghy hit two doubles and a triple and drove home six runs, while Corina Maratea added a triple and three RBIs while scoring four more runs as the Chargers (6-16, 3-8 GCAC White) poured on the offense. Grace Grunloh scored four runs while both Karan Bohr and Angelena Russo each drove in a pair of runs. Lily Baer hit a triple and scored the only run for the Royals (0-13, 0-11).

St. Francis 16, St. Edward 3 (6 innings): Hannah Willix recorded three hits and drove home three runs, while Alyssa Freeman and Lauren Kennedy added two hits and three RBIs apiece to lead the Spartans (17-6) to the nonconference win. Adi Pizzuto added three hits and an RBI and Maria Bukowski scored three times.

Baseball

St. Charles East 6, St. Charles North 2: Niko Vahmistrovs and James Feigleson both hit home runs, and Gavin Fuscone allowed no earned runs across seven innings to help the Saints (16-7, 8-4 DuKane) avoid the series sweep. Ty Gleason and Nick Gnutek each had a double to lead the North Stars (14-9-1, 7-5).

Morris 16, Kaneland 7: Kanon Baxley hit a double and a home run and drove home two runs to pace the offense for the Knights (9-10-1, 6-4 Interstate 8).

Huntley 5, Burlington Central 1: Thomas Koertgen recorded the only hit and was driven in by Alex Mayzer in the loss for the Rockets (9-13-2, 4-9 Fox Valley).

Girls soccer

Kaneland 9, La Salle-Peru 0: Kyra Lilly recorded a hat trick, while Erin Doucette, Taylor Mills and Sophia Rosati each added a pair of goals apiece to pace the Knights (10-7-1, 7-1 Interstate 8). Doucette also added four assists.

St. Francis 3, Lake Park 1: Lorraine Surina netted all three goals in the non-conference victory for the Spartans (7-3). Caroline Kiesler, Andrea Acosta and Harlee Duraski each had an assist in the game.