What’s Happening in Batavia? Citywide garage sale, veteran resource fair coming up

Rain barrel preorder deadline, pick-up approaching

Batavia residents have an opportunity to make a simple, sustainable upgrade at home this spring.

Through a partnership with the Conservation Foundation, the City is offering 55-gallon upcycled rain barrels and composters for pre-order. These products are made from high-quality, food-grade plastic and repurposed by Upcycle Products, giving materials a second life while helping reduce household waste.

Rain barrels allow residents to collect and reuse rainwater for landscaping and gardens, while composters turn food scraps and yard waste into nutrient-rich soil. Both options support environmentally friendly practices and can help lower water use and waste sent to landfills.

Pre-orders must be placed by April 26. Pickup will take place from 8 to 10 a.m. Saturday, May 2, at 200 N. Raddant Road in Batavia.

To place an order, visit upcycle-products.com/il-programs/btv/.

For more information, contact Michelle Kramer at 630-454-2750.

Citywide garage sale fireworks fundraiser May 1-2

Spring cleaning season is here – and it comes with a community tradition that gives back.

Batavia’s 32nd Annual City-wide Garage Sale takes place Friday and Saturday, May 1 and 2. Residents across the community will host sales throughout the weekend, offering everything from household goods to hidden treasures.

Organized by the Batavia Fireworks Committee, the annual event is one of the group’s largest fundraisers supporting Batavia’s Fourth of July Sky Concert at Engstrom Park.

Participants can register their sale to be included on the citywide interactive map, which helps shoppers plan their route and find sales across town. The 2026 map will be available this spring.

The Sky Concert is made possible through community support, including local sponsors, donations, and fundraising events like the garage sale, making this a great opportunity to declutter, connect with neighbors, and support a favorite hometown tradition.

Veteran Resource Fair is May 8

Local veterans and their families will have an opportunity to connect with valuable services and support resources at an upcoming community event in Batavia.

The Veteran Resource Fair will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, May 8, at VFW Post 1197, 645 S. River St.

More than 40 organizations representing federal, state, local, and nonprofit agencies will be on site, offering information and assistance tailored to the needs of the veteran community.

The event is designed to help veterans access a wide range of services in one place, from benefits and healthcare resources to community-based support programs.

Lunch will be provided free of charge for attendees.

All veterans and their families are encouraged to attend.

Community invited to Cycle Safe Saturday

As warmer weather returns, Batavia residents are invited to “roll into a safer ride” with a free community event focused on e-bike education and bicycle safety.

The event takes place from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, May 16, rain or shine, at 230 Webster St., and is open to riders of all ages and experience levels.

Attendees can learn about new e-bike ordinances, receive bike and helmet safety checks, and pick up practical tips to ride safely throughout the season. Free helmets and used bicycles will also be available while supplies last.

The program will feature guidance and demonstrations from the Batavia Active Transportation Advisory Commission, Prairie Path Cycles, and BOJ-E-BIKES, offering expert insight on safe riding habits, proper equipment, and local regulations.

For additional details, visit unityoffoxvalley.com.

Lori Botterman is communications manager for the city of Batavia.