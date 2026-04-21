Kaneland softball, baseball each win extra-inning thrillers: Monday’s Kane County Chronicle sports roundup

Softball

Kaneland 3, La Salle-Peru 1 (8 innings): Natalie Naab hit a go-ahead two-run home run in the top of the eighth inning and Brynn Woods finished the game with her 15th strikeout to secure the win for the Knights (8-6-1, 2-2 Interstate 8). Madison Kossakowski added an RBI in the game.

St. Charles East 6, Lake Park 0: Hannah Wulf allowed just four hits and one walk while striking out nine to help the Saints (13-4, 2-1 DuKane) get the win in a battle of top-10 teams in Class 4A teams. Ari Bigda led the team with two hits and two RBIs, while Hayden Sujack and Lexi Majkszak each hit solo home runs.

St. Francis 7, Rosary 2: Mackenzie Murlick hit a two-run single in the first inning and the Spartans (12-4, 4-1 GCAC White) would never look back to win their seventh straight game. Katelyn Schuitema had a two-run home run for the only runs in the game for the Royals (0-7, 0-5)

Batavia 4, Wheaton North 3: Teagan Sullivan drove home two runs, and Fran Carter allowed just one hit and one run over the final two innings to help the Bulldogs (5-12, 2-2 DuKane) to their first win over a DuKane Conference opponent other than Geneva since 2022. Sydney Stepina added two hits in the game.

Huntley 17, Burlington Central 2: Madison Butler and Alexis Skarda each hit RBI singles, while Mei Shirokawa had two hits and two stolen bases in the loss for the Rockets (5-7-1, 4-2 Fox Valley).

Glenbard North 10, Geneva 1: Kylie Gates had an RBI double in the first inning to supply the only run for the Vikings (3-12, 0-4 DuKane).

Baseball

Kaneland 11, Ottawa 10 (8 innings): Brayden Boyer had a pinch-hit, walk-off single to help the Knights (4-7-1, 2-1 Interstate) win a barn-burner in conference play. Kanon Baxley, who scored the game-winning run, had three hits, including a home run, and drove in four. Aidan Whildin had two doubles that drove in two runs and Brady Alstott hit a home run that scored two more.

Geneva 5, Wheaton Warrenville South 4 (8 innings): Gavin Dworak hit a walk-off RBI single to help the Vikings (13-2, 3-1 DuKane) secure the first of three games against the Tigers. Mason Bruesch had a double and a home run while driving in two, Brady Kopec pitched three innings of one-hit ball to be the winning pitcher.

St. Charles North 3, Wheaton North 2 (8 innnings): Brody Phelps hit a go-ahead RBI single in the top of the eighth inning and Josh Kobylinski threw his second of two scoreless innings to help the North Stars (8-6-1, 2-2 DuKane) hold on for the win. Ben Auer had two hits that drove home two runs and also struck out eight in six innings of work, allowing three hits and two runs in that span.

St. Francis 5, Leo 4: Michael Spahn tossed 10 strikeouts over six innings of work and Jose Samienago got the save to help the Spartans (7-8, 1-0 CCL White) hold off the Lions for the win. James McGrath had a double and home run while driving home two runs, Chase Grigonis had three hits and Dillon Rukel drove home two more runs.

St. Charles East 7, Glenbard North 1: The Saints (11-4, 3-1 DuKane) scored six unanswered runs to secure the conference victory. Andrew Evans had three hits, including a solo home run, and scored three runs, while Niko Vahmistrovs added two hits and two RBIs. Nate Moline added three hits, and also allowed three hits and one run while striking out six in 5⅔ innings.

Marmion 4, De La Salle 0: Benjamin Tulley tossed a three-hit complete-game shutout to help the Cadets (6-8, 1-0 CCL-White) start off conference play with a win. Jackson Yates led the team offensively with a two-run double.

Lake Park 10, Batavia 0 (5 innings): Ryan Rodriguez had two hits and Liam Darre had a double in the loss for the Bulldogs (6-8-1, 2-2 DuKane).

Prairie Ridge 4, Burlington Central 0: Liam Schultz and Josh Cook had the only hits in the game for the Rockets (6-7-2, 3-3 Fox Valley).

Montini 9, Aurora Central Catholic 0 (6 innings): The Chargers fell to 6-9 overall and 0-1 in CCL White play.

Girls soccer

Kaneland 8, La Salle-Peru 0: Taylor Mills scored three goals, while Erin Doucette and Kyra Lilly each scored a pair of goals to help the Knights (7-3, 4-0 Interstate 8) win their fifth straight contest.

Geneva 4, Lake Park 0: The Vikings moved to 6-2-1 and 2-2 in DuKane Conference play with the win.

St. Edward 2, Rosary 1: Camila Reyes scored the lone goal in the loss for the Royals (4-7-1).