Man in critical condition after he was found shot on Aurora trail

A man is in critical condition after being found with a gunshot wound in Aurora early Monday morning.

The Aurora Police Department responded to reports of gunfire in the area of River Street and Sard Avenue around 3:24 a.m. on April 13.

Responding officers located an adult male on Gilman Trail with a lower body gunshot wound, according to a release by the police department.

The man received aid at the scene by first responders before being transferred to the hospital.

The police say no additional injuries are reported from the incident.

“Based on preliminary information, there is no indication of an ongoing threat to the broader community,” the police said in the release.

The police are continuing to investigate the incident including any possible motives for the gun violence.

Authorities said they received several 911 calls about the shooting, as well as an alert from ShotSpotter indicating gunfire in the area.

The police are encouraging anyone with information to call the department’s investigators at 630-256-5500. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to the Aurora Area Crime Stoppers at 630-892-1000 or online at p3tips.com/135.