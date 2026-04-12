Batavia Woman’s Club recognized for service

For the past three years, Batavia Woman’s Club Members have supported Mutual Ground by supplying meals which helps shelter residents have proper nutrition. (Photo provided by Batavia Woman's Club)

The Batavia Woman’s Club received the Mutual Ground Legacy Partner Award and the Batavia Chamber of Commerce Spirit of Batavia awards during Women’s History Month in March.

Batavia Woman’s Club has been a supporter of Mutual Ground for more than 25 years through a variety of activities, according to a news release.

“Our constant work with Mutual Ground has exposed many members to this shelter’s needs and opened doors for these members to help the shelter,” Club President Cynthia Kieckhefer said in the release. ”It is so rewarding to bring people together and to be in a club with such creative and resourceful women.”

Batavia Woman's Club members Ellyn Stewart, left, and Marsha Sikkema carry the banner in the Bat Fest parade last year after a traditional witches’ dance performance by several club members at the Peg Bond Center. (Photo provided by Batavia Woman's Club)

Mutual Ground provides a safe environment for those impacted by domestic violence, sexual violence and substance use come to recover, according to the release.

For the past 18 years, the Batavia Woman’s Club participated in the Mutual Ground Walk for Hope raising funds to support its mission.

The club also organized two fashion show fundraisers, which together have generated more than $90,000 for Mutual Ground, according to the release.

Club members also regularly contribute to the well-being of shelter residents through meal deliveries of home-cooked food.

Batavia Woman's Club members regularly collect essential supplies such as diapers and personal care items at their general meetings for the Mutual Ground residents. (Photo provided by Batavia Woman's Club)

The club also shows its commitment through regular fundraising donations and in-kind contributions of essential items. These include bed sheets, personal grooming supplies, snacks and educational activities for children.

By identifying and addressing needs within Mutual Ground, club members do their own initiatives, such as member Julie Gonzales, according to the release.

Gonzales noticed the need for improved closet space and took the initiative to build closet components and reformat existing spaces, making them more efficient and comfortable for Mutual Ground’s residents.

“This is just one example among many of how our members recognize a need and jump in to help without being asked,” Kieckhefer said in the release. “It’s just phenomenal.”

Mutual Ground offers a 24-hour hotline. More information is available online at mutualground.org.

The Batavia Chamber of Commerce will present the Spirit of Batavia Award at its Inspire Awards Dinner April 28, according to the release.

Now in its 10th year, the Spirit of Batavia Award honors an organization that has made significant contributions to the Batavia community.

The chamber is recognizing the Batavia Woman’s Club for its commitment to service and outreach.

“Their initiatives span education and literacy, environmental efforts, family support, and social issues – always with a special focus on the well-being of women and children,” the Chamber said in its award announcement.

A fundamental aspect of the club’s service is its exceptional involvement with the community.

Nan Phillips and Joanne Spitz nominated the club.

“Batavia Woman’s Club members and leaders are always attentive to identify areas where support is needed,” according to their nomination. ”Other organizations and nonprofits know that reaching out to BWC will result in a prompt, passionate, and enthusiastic response.”

The Batavia Woman’s Club has been involved in philanthropic causes since 1892.

“We now have 100 women with diverse backgrounds and life experiences, who join forces to improve the lives of people in our community,” Kieckhefer said in the release. ”This club has attracted such decent and generous women. They collaborate to find ways to work together for the common good while having fun along the way. ... We are so humbled and honored to receive the Spirit of Batavia Award.”

The club’s principle is based on this Audrey Hepburn quote, “As you grow older, you will discover that you have two hands – one for helping yourself, the other for helping others.”

Through friendships, energy, creativity and mutual support, the club continues to grow and find new ways to enhance the lives of women, children and their families.

More information about the Batavia Woman’s Club is available online at bataviawomansclub.org.