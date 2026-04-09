State Sen. Don DeWitte follows father’s public service footsteps – and blazes his own trail

Donald DeWitte is the state senator for Illinois’ 33rd District, and his story of successful public service is a testament to his strong leadership skills, wide range of business experience and commitment to solving critical problems. A native of St. Charles, he is totally immersed in making a difference.

He is a graduate of St. Charles High School, now Thompson Middle School, class of 1972. He attended Elgin Community College, continuing his education at the University of Illinois-Springfield. He is married to Diane and they have two sons.

[ Charlemagne Awards dinner set for May 1 ]

DeWitte is one of three nominees for the 2026 Charlemagne Award, presented by the St. Charles Area Chamber of Commerce. The recipient will be selected by the Chamber’s Board of Directors.

His father, Alphonse DeWitte, served on the St. Charles City Council for 26 years. When it was time for Don DeWitte to decide to follow in his father’s footsteps, he didn’t hesitate to answer the call. He began his public service career by serving on the City Council from 1993 to 2005.

Seeing his father committed to public service was an example for him.

“There is no question,” DeWitte said. “Solving problems and improving public services for his friends and neighbors showed me the personal pride and pleasure of public service.”

DeWitte’s professional career spanned 40 years in building materials, with a concentration in the kitchen and bath cabinetry industry. Those experiences served him well when he served as mayor of St. Charles from 2005 to 2013. In that role, he oversaw major public works projects, including the Red Gate Bridge reconstruction and other infrastructure improvements that strengthened the city’s economic stability. From 2013 to 2018, he served on the Regional Transportation Authority board, representing Kane County.

In 2018, DeWitte, a Republican, was appointed to the Illinois Senate.

“Between a dedicated staff who represent the office across the district, a weekly newsletter, along with social media, I take great pride in sharing with constituents what goes on in Springfield. Hearing their responses ensures they feel these methods are helpful and informative,” DeWitte said.

He’s known for his collaborative leadership and thoughtful decision-making, earning strong bipartisan respect and broad community support.

What drives DeWitte’s passion for public service?

“It’s the same as my father’s – to make a positive difference in the lives of my constituents. While we may not always attain the resolution of a residents’ issues, most constituents appreciate that someone is listening, someone is engaged, and someone is trying to make their issues better.”

DeWitte’s long tenure in elected politics is coming to an end, as he declined to seek reelection this year. But he said his community involvement will continue.

Regarding his nomination for the Charlemagne Award, DeWitte noted he’s attended more than 25 of the award’s dinners over the years.

“The list of past winners has been a who’s who of residents I have come to know, work with and respect, paving the way for our generation to enjoy the results of their investments and efforts,” he said. “I am humbled beyond words to be considered for this prestigious award and to join such an esteemed group of local leaders.”