West Aurora boys volleyball takes Bolingbrook to limit at own invite, places runner-up

For a very early-season tournament, there was a high level of volleyball being played on the courts Saturday at the West Aurora Invite.

Especially from the host Blackhawks and Naperville North.

Each team went 3-1 in the tournament. West Aurora advanced all the way to the championship match, where it took highly regarded Bolingbrook to the limit before falling 25-18, 18-25, 23-25.

The Huskies won the consolation title and third place with a 19-25, 25-15, 15-10 win over Naperville Central.

“We got challenged today by Naperville North (in the semifinals, a West Aurora win),” Blackhawks coach Grant Marlowe said, “and Bolingbrook is a really good team, a top 25 team.

“(The Raiders) are really good, and they don’t give up anything. I thought we played really well and just came up a little short. Our effort was fantastic, and we were pursuing the ball with passion.

“If we bring that type of effort, all the rest of the stuff becomes easier.”

West Aurora junior Leonel Sanchez had three kills down the stretch of the third set against Bolingbrook as the Blackhawks rallied from a deficit to tie the set at 22. But the Raiders pounced late and a final kill from Daniel Kaduthodil led them to the invitational crown.

Despite the disappointing loss, it was a great tourney performance for the hosts.

In the championship match, Liam Norris led the way on attack for West Aurora against Bolingbrook with 13 kills, while senior setter Richard Jimenez finished with nine digs.

“We had great energy today,” Jimenez said. “After this tournament, I feel confident in our team. All around, Bolingbrook was great competition but we fought hard, and I think that if we get another chance (this season) against them, we’ll do better.”

Naperville North lost the first set against Naperville Central, but came back to score the win.

“We are a very young team,” said Huskies assistant coach Vanessa Benages Daker, who served as head coach in the latter stages of the meet. “I’m very proud of our team and how well we’ve meshed and bonded together.”

Senior Adam Hartung had 28 assists and two aces in the victory over Naperville Central, while classmate Drew Kain posted 12 kills.

“The kids have made strides,” added Benages Daker. “On and off the court, they’re just coming together as a team. We definitely dug in deep today, we found where our holes and mistakes were, and made advantages on our side of the court (against the Redhawks).”

Naperville Central finished 2-2 in the tourney. Waubonsie Valley took the Silver (second-level) consolation bracket win with a triumph over Glenbard North.

Hinsdale Central went 2-2 in the invite, scoring a win in pool play, and in the playoffs over Glenbard North, before dropping the Silver championship match to Yorkville.

Oswego also scored a couple of wins in the invite. They qualified for the Bronze title match, where they fell short in a two-set match to Joliet West.

Outside hitter Beckham Reynolds of the Panthers, a freshman, said the season so far for his team has been filled with “ups and downs.”

“We’ve been missing some of our key players so far,” added Reynolds, whose Oswego team is now 6-3 on the season. “Overall, though, we have the potential to be really great. Our coaches have helped us improve our games a lot.”

Reynolds added that he’s been able to meet the challenge of juggling his freshman studies with playing varsity volleyball for a prominent program.

“I always put academics first,” he said, “but I’ve also played football and basketball so I know what’s like to balance sports and school.”