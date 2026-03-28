Tri City Health Partnership launches Queen of Hearts raffle

Tri City Health Partnership is inviting community members to participate in its Queen of Hearts progressive raffle to help fund free dental and medical care to uninsured central Kane County adults (Eric Schelkopf)

Tri City Health Partnership is inviting community members to participate in its Queen of Hearts progressive raffle to help fund free dental and medical care to uninsured central Kane County adults.

The raffle will be held at 7:30 p.m. Mondays at Sturdy Shelter, 10 Shumway Ave., Batavia.

Attendees can buy raffle tickets and select a numbered window from a game board covering one card from a playing cards deck. A winner will be selected if the Queen of Hearts card is revealed. The winner also will receive half of the jackpot. The raffle pot will continue growing if the card is not revealed.

“Our Queen of Hearts fundraiser is a fun way for the community to come together while supporting neighbors who rely on TCHP for their care,” Tri City Health Partnership executive director Dani Ward said in a news release. “Every dollar raised helps ensure uninsured adults in our community can access the medical and dental care they need.”

Raffle tickets cost $5. Tickets are available to buy at Sturdy Shelter. Raffle windows can be selected online at tchpfreeclinic.com and at Tri City Health Partnership’s social media pages.

Tri City Health Partnership is a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing uninsured central Kane County adults quality dental and medical care.