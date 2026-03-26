Vacant former LeBeau’s site among topics for Kane County District 4 town hall March 31 in Aurora

Kane County Board member Mavis Bates and Kane County code enforcement manager John Mall will hold a town hall meeting for residents to discuss Kane County’s unincorporated areas.

The town hall will begin at 6 p.m. March 31 at the Aurora Public Library District’s west branch, 233 S. Constitution Drive.

“The meeting will serve as an open forum to discuss topics related to the unincorporated areas of Kane County, including updates regarding the vacant property located at 5S991 Deerpath Road in Aurora, formerly known as LeBeau’s Health Club.” Bates, who represents District 4, said in a news release.

Participants are encouraged to email comments or questions to mbates@kanecoboard.org or MallJohn@kanecountyil.gov.

“We understand that the old LeBeau’s has been a significant frustration for the neighbors,” Bates also said in the news release, “and we want to keep you informed about our progress in resolving this ongoing issue.”