30 lawyers seek judge appointment in Kane County; public input sought

Written comments to be received by 5 p.m. March 6 for consideration

Gavel

(Submitted photo)

By Brenda Schory

The Kane County 16th Circuit Court seeks to fill a vacancy on the bench resulting from the recent appointment of Associate Judge Julia Yetter as a circuit judge.

The Administration Office of the Illinois Courts certified 30 local attorneys as having submitted their applications for the associate judgeship by the Feb. 20 deadline, making them eligible to advance in the associate judge selection process, according to a news release.

The 30 are:

  • Erin M. Brady
  • Nicholas S. Catizone
  • Vincent M. Coyle
  • Robert D. Dore
  • Victor S. Escarcida
  • Nydia M. Fitzsimmons
  • Alan L. Garrow
  • Christopher G. Hollingsworth
  • Otto S. Hurtado
  • Kimberley C. Klein
  • Robert J. Klein
  • Jason P. Kopec
  • John R. Kopp
  • Joshua D. Lloyd
  • Timothy A. Martin
  • Jeffrey A. Meyer
  • Adam M. Miller
  • Brian J. Mirandola
  • Edward R. Peterka
  • Julie M. Pirtle
  • Joseph A. Sanchez
  • Lori A. Schmidt
  • Roman J. Seckel
  • Christopher J. Solfa
  • Frederick J. Steffen Jr.
  • Ericka J. Thomas
  • Andrew G. Whitfield
  • Stacey L. Wittman
  • Jennifer Sellers Wong
  • Andrea R. Zenker

To be eligible for the associate judge appointment, applicants must be U.S. citizens, licensed to practice law in Illinois and residents of the 16th Judicial Circuit.

The Kane County Bar Association Judicial Evaluation Committee, Office of the Chief Judge and the Judicial Interview Committee invite bar association members, other bar associations, public interest groups and the public at large to provide input on the qualifications of applicants.

Written comments should be received by 5 p.m. March 6 to ensure consideration. Comments can be emailed to director@kanecountybar.org or by mail to Gina Armstrong, KCBA Executive Director, 555 S. Randall Road, Suite 203, St. Charles, IL 60174.

