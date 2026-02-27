30 lawyers seek judge appointment in Kane County; public input sought

The Kane County 16th Circuit Court seeks to fill a vacancy on the bench resulting from the recent appointment of Associate Judge Julia Yetter as a circuit judge.

The Administration Office of the Illinois Courts certified 30 local attorneys as having submitted their applications for the associate judgeship by the Feb. 20 deadline, making them eligible to advance in the associate judge selection process, according to a news release.

The 30 are:

Erin M. Brady

Nicholas S. Catizone

Vincent M. Coyle

Robert D. Dore

Victor S. Escarcida

Nydia M. Fitzsimmons

Alan L. Garrow

Christopher G. Hollingsworth

Otto S. Hurtado

Kimberley C. Klein

Robert J. Klein

Jason P. Kopec

John R. Kopp

Joshua D. Lloyd

Timothy A. Martin

Jeffrey A. Meyer

Adam M. Miller

Brian J. Mirandola

Edward R. Peterka

Julie M. Pirtle

Joseph A. Sanchez

Lori A. Schmidt

Roman J. Seckel

Christopher J. Solfa

Frederick J. Steffen Jr.

Ericka J. Thomas

Andrew G. Whitfield

Stacey L. Wittman

Jennifer Sellers Wong

Andrea R. Zenker

To be eligible for the associate judge appointment, applicants must be U.S. citizens, licensed to practice law in Illinois and residents of the 16th Judicial Circuit.

The Kane County Bar Association Judicial Evaluation Committee, Office of the Chief Judge and the Judicial Interview Committee invite bar association members, other bar associations, public interest groups and the public at large to provide input on the qualifications of applicants.

Written comments should be received by 5 p.m. March 6 to ensure consideration. Comments can be emailed to director@kanecountybar.org or by mail to Gina Armstrong, KCBA Executive Director, 555 S. Randall Road, Suite 203, St. Charles, IL 60174.