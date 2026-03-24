St. Charles library foundation’s annual golf gala set for April 25

The St. Charles Public Library Foundation will hold its annual 2026 Golf Gala After Hours to support the foundation and its mission to enhance the library’s programs and services.

The gala takes place 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. April 25 at the library, 1 S. Sixth Ave.

Attendees can participate in four golf-themed experiences including trivia, a hole-in-one putting contest, a 19th-hole celebration, an exploration of an international golf course with the library’s immersive screen and a golf clinic with pro Kathy Williams. Basket raffle tickets are available to buy. The tickets will be drawn at the end of the gala. Desserts and appetizers also will be served.