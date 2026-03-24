Batavia softball, baseball mash in big wins: Monday’s Kane County Chronicle sports roundup

Softball

Batavia 11, Metea Valley 0 (5 innings): The Bulldogs (2-3) used an eight-run fourth inning to help them to their second straight victory. Sydney Stepina led the way with five RBIs, four of which came off a grand slam. Amira Mendoza added two hits and an RBI. Fran Carter allowed just two hits and struck out 13 batters in her five innings of work.

Yorkville 6, Kaneland 5 (10 innings): The Knights took a two-run lead in both the seventh and 10th innings, but could not hold off the Foxes to lose their season opener in extra innings. Riley Cooper led the offense with four hits and two RBIs. Brynn Woods allowed just four hits and one unearned run while striking out six in six innings of work in the circle.

Belvidere 4, Burlington Central 3: The Rockets (0-2) scored three unanswered runs in the fifth and sixth innings, but couldn’t complete the comeback to fall. Kelsey Covey led the Rockets with two hits while Kendall Seydlitz and Alyssa Ericson each had a RBI.

Wheaton Warrenville South 10, Aurora Central Catholic 0 (5 innings): The Chargers (0-4) were held scoreless for the third consecutive game in the loss.

Baseball

Batavia 8, Plainfield South 2 (6 innings): The Bulldogs (2-1) blasted eight doubles in the game to help get the victory at home. Brennon Zeng led the offense with three hits and two RBIs. Ben Johnson and Brandon Oke each added two hits while plating two runs each.

Aurora Central Catholic 16, East Aurora 2 (3 innings): A 10-run third inning proved to be more than enough for the Chargers (1-2) to claim their first win of the season. Brodie Curry and Leo Torrence both led the team with three RBIs, while Cole Wolf and Tyler Davis each plated two.

Boys Water Polo

Waubonsie Valley 10, St. Charles 7: Cole Selig had four goals and Nate Park had 10 saves in net, but St. Charles (2-4) couldn’t get the win.