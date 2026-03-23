Elgin woman charged with reckless homicide in death of St. Charles man

Adriana Y. Camarena of Elgin was charged March 11 with felony reckless homicide in the death of Dagoberto Rivera, 57, on Aug. 22, 2025 in Campton Hills. (Photo provided by the Kane County Sheriff's Office)

A 22-year-old woman was taken into custody Saturday in connection with a car crash that killed a St. Charles man last year, according to court documents and jail records.

Adriana Y. Camarena of Elgin was charged March 11 with felony reckless homicide in that she allegedly drove through a stop sign, hit another vehicle and caused the death of Dagoberto Rivera, 57, of St. Charles, on Aug. 22, 2025, in Campton Hills, according to the indictment.

She was also charged with driving while her license had been suspended or revoked, a misdemeanor, and petty offenses of driving too fast for conditions, failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident, speeding, failing to decrease her speed when approaching a stop sign and not stopping at the stop sign, according to the March 17 indictment.

Camarena was released from jail Monday on pretrial supervision and ordered not to use drugs or alcohol and not to drive. Her next court date is April 24, records show.

The most serious charge she faces is reckless homicide, a Class 3 felony, punishable by two to five years in prison and fines up to $25,000, if convicted.

Driving while a license is suspended or revoked is a Class A misdemeanor. If convicted, she could be sentenced to 10 to 30 days in jail, according to the charging document.

According to his obituary, Rivera died Sept. 1 from the injuries he sustained in the crash. He worked at Clarios, formerly Johnson Controls, for more than 20 years, the death notice stated.