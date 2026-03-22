Batavia baseball, softball secures first wins of season: Saturday’s Kane County sports roundup

Baseball

Batavia 3, Bartlett 1: Colin Jack (four innings) and Jack Domanus (2 ⅔ innings) each gave up a hit and no earned runs on the mound, while the Bulldogs (1-1) did enough on offense for the win. Brandon Oke and Loukas Vatianou each went 2 for 4 with a double and Ben Johnson had a solo home run in the game.

St. Charles East 8, West Chicago 6: Gavin Fuscone had three hits, including two doubles, scored three runs and drove in two more, and threw two scoreless innings on the mound to help the Saints (1-0) to their first win of the season. Andrew Evans also drove in two runs off of two hits and got the win on the mound with 2⅓ scoreless innings.

Geneva 7, Romeoville 3: The Vikings (1-1) scored four unanswered runs in the final two innings to come away with their first win of the season. Josh Frieders led the team offensively with two hits and two RBIs. Tate Beran also drove in two runs. Blake Kopec got the win on the mound, allowing just two hits and one run while striking out five in three innings of work.

Guilford 7, Aurora Central Catholic 4: The Chargers (0-2) allowed five consecutive runs in the final two innings to drop their game against the Vikings. Tyler Davis went 2 for 3 at the plate with a double and an RBI, and also struck out 11 in five-plus innings of work on the mound. Nick Czerak and Leo Corral both scored two runs.

DeKalb 6, Marmion 0: The Cadets (0-1) only picked up four hits in a shutout to open the season. Ryan Nierman led the Cadets on the mound allowing just two hits and one run while striking out five in three innings of work. Matthew Tulley led in the batters box with a double.

Glenbard West 2, St. Francis 1: The Spartans (1-2) couldn’t respond to a two-run fifth inning to drop the contest. James McGrath had the lone RBI for the Spartans, driving in Vaughn Howser in the sixth innning. Dillon Rukel (4+ innings) and Chase Grigonis (three innings) each allowed two hits on the mound.

Hononegah 1, Burlington Central 0: Liam Schultz and Thomas Koertgen each had a hit as the Rockets (1-1) suffered their first loss of the season. Aidric Arndt pitched 3⅔ scoreless innings, allowing just one hit while striking out six.

Softball

Batavia 13, Evanston 1 (6 innings): Fran Carter allowed just two hits and one run (zero earned) while striking out 11 in the circle to lead the Bulldogs to their first win of the season. Kenzie Krauch led the offense, going 2 for 4 with two doubles and three RBIs. Lexi Coonrod drove in three more runs and Payton Kaefer added a two-run home run.

St. Charles East 3, Yorkville 1: Hayden Sujack went 3 for 4 with a double and solo home run, while Lexi Majkszak added two hits and drove in two runs to help the Saints (2-0) to the win. Hannah Wulf got the win in the circle, tossing four innings of one-hit ball while collecting nine strikeouts. Makayla Van Dinther got two hits and pitched the first three innings, collecting four strikeouts and allowing one run (zero earned).

Ridgewood 6, Batavia 2: Amira Mendoza collected three hits and Sydney Stepina added a solo home run in the loss for the Bulldogs (1-3).

Providence Catholic 10, Aurora Central Catholic 0 (5 innings): Grace Grunloh had both hits in the game for the Chargers (0-3).

Girls soccer

St. Charles North 1, Burlington Central 0: Addison Ybarra scored the lone goal of the contest to help the North Stars (1-1) take down the Rockets (0-2) to open the Rose Augsburg Drach Invitational.

St. Charles East 6, Hononegah 0: Mya Leon netted a hat trick and added an assist to help the the Saints (2-0) kick off the Rose Augsburg Drach Invitational with a win. Qori Strotkamp, Anika Dodrill and Erini Vardalos also added goals in the contest.

Rosary 1, Bremen 0: Camila Reyes scored the lone goal and Brianna Crispino had the assist to help the Royals (1-1) to their first win of the season.

Hinsdale South 4, Kaneland 1: Erin Doucette had the lone goal in the contest and Kyra Lilly had the assist as the Knights (0-1) drop their season opener.

Oswego 4, Batavia 1: The Bulldogs (1-1) suffered their first loss of the season.

Providence Catholic 7, Aurora Central Catholic 0: The Chargers fall to 0-2 on the season and Chicago Catholic League play with the loss.

Boys indoor track and field

DuKane Conference meet: St. Charles North, Batavia, Geneva and St. Charles East secured top-five finishes in the team scores in the DuKane Conference indoor meet.

The North Stars finished second with 108 points, finishing 38 points behind champion Lake Park. Sam Hill collected both wins for the team, winning the 1,600-meter race in 4:23.55 and the 3,200 in 9:23.55.

The Bulldogs took third with 103 points. The Bulldogs won the 4x200 relay in 1:31.59 and Darin Ashiru won the long jump with a leap of 6.70 meters.

The Vikings had three wins on the day to take fourth with 53 points. Bennett Konkey won the 55-meter dash in a meet-record 6.38. The Vikings also won the 4x400 (3:32.95) and 4x800 (8:27.03) relays.

Michael Wilson ran a 1:58.34 in the 800 for the Saints’ only win. They took fifth place with 50 points.

Boys Water Polo

Metea Valley Tourney: St. Charles secured a second-place finish in the Metea Valley Tourney, taking down Metea Valley 6-3 before falling to Lane Tech 14-3. Caleb Barkalow had 15 steals across the two games, including 12 against Metea Valley. Cole Selig led the team with two goals in each game.