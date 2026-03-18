Results mixed for incumbents in Kane County Board races

Editor’s note: For the most updated Election Day results and news coverage, visit our Election Central webpage.

Thirteen seats on the Kane County Board will be up for election in November. On Tuesday, Democrats and Republicans selected their nominees for six of those seats.

Here’s a look at where races stood as of 10:10 p.m. on election night:

District 2

In District 2, Ellen Nottke was leading in the race to be the Democratic nominee for a 2-year seat. The other candidates in the race were Martha Quetsch Davidson and Matthew Dingeldein.

According to unofficial results, Nottke had 837 votes, Davidson had 748 votes, and Dingeldein had 499 votes.

No Republicans ran in the GOP primary for the District 2 seat.

The winner in November will fill the remaining two years of the term of the late Dale Berman. He died in October.

Nottke, of unincorporated Batavia, used to be a Republican. She ran against Berman in the 2024 election.

Davidson and Dingeldein live in North Aurora.

District 9

Jennifer Abbatacola of Hampshire, who was appointed in February to fill a vacancy on the county board, appears to have won in her bid to become the Republican nominee for the seat representing District 9.

Abbatacola led Jeffrey Magnussen of Hampshire 1001 votes to 871.

In November, the GOP nominee will face Democrat Marc Guttke, who ran unopposed in the primary.

District 11

District 11 incumbent Democrat Leslie Juby of Geneva lost her primary race to Julie Forbes, also of Geneva.

Juby, who was seeking a second term on the county board, had 1,205 votes, and Forbes had 2,093 votes, according to unofficial vote tallies.

No Republicans filed to run for the District 11 seat.

District 13

Ryan Deniz of Geneva defeated Anthony Catella of St. Charles in the Republican primary for the seat representing District 13.

According to unofficial results, Deniz had 829 votes. Catella received 369 votes.

On the Democratic side, incumbent Michael Linder appears to have lost to challenger Nicolas “Nico” Jimenez. Linder was seeking his second term on the board. He is a former member of the St. Charles park board.

Jimenez had 1,272 votes to Linder’s 799, according to unofficial tallies.

All results are unofficial. The county must wait two weeks for any outstanding vote-by-mail ballots and provisional votes to arrive.

Kane County Board members also serve as Kane County Forest Preserve District commissioners.

District 17

The longest-serving member of the county board appears to have won the Democratic nomination for another term.

Deborah Allan of Elgin, who has served on the board for 23 years, defeated Deborah Willis in the race to become the Democratic nominee for the seat representing District 17.

Unofficial vote totals showed Allan with 599 votes to 423 for Willis, with all nine precincts reporting.

No Republicans filed to run for the seat.

• Daily Herald staff writer Susan Sarkauskas contributed to this report

https://www.dailyherald.com/20260317/local-politics/results-mixed-for-incumbents-in-kane-county-board-races/