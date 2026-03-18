Primary election: Geneva $59.4M police station referendum unofficial results

Geneva Police Chief Eric Passarelli talks about the current sally port for the transfer of detainees as being limited in size and accessibility at the current Geneva Police Department. A $59.4 million public safety referendum will be on the March 17, 2026 primary ballot. (Mark Black for Shaw Local News Network/Mark Black / Shaw Local News Network)

Editor’s note: For the most updated Election Day results and news coverage, visit our Election Central webpage.

Geneva voters on Tuesday were asked to weigh in on a $59.4 million referendum that, if passed, could pay for a new police station.

As of 8:22 p.m., early results show so far that 1,993 voters said no on the referendum, compared to 1,245 yes votes. Results won’t be certified until two weeks after the election.

City officials sought to have an up-to-date facility to meet modern policing standards to be built on property it already owns on South Street next to Public Works, 1800 South St.

Officials have compared the Geneva station’s proposed price tag to the St. Charles’ police station, which was built for $24,600 before the pandemic and on land that already had underground infrastructure.

The land the city already owns is leased to the Geneva Park District as ballfields and named Sam Hill Park – after the late alderman and who was also a supporter of the parks.

Neighbors to the ballfields objected to losing the park and open space for a police station.

If approved, officials plan to sell the current location and further reduce the cost of the bond issue.

As part of its referendum information plan, city officials hosted in-person tours of the current facility, at 20 Police Plaza, to show its inefficiencies, crowded work spaces, paper-thin walls, and damaged areas from broken overhead pipes and sewer backups.

The current police station was originally built in 1915 as a car dealership.

Eventually, it also served as the city hall, the former library, fire department and public works. A middle section was added in 1953 and another in the 1980s when the police department was moved to the first floor.

In addition to in-person tours, officials hosted virtual tours, a podcast, a commercial and other informational sessions with voters.

Check back for updates.