Geneva offers police station tours before asking voters to back $59M new headquarters

The city of Geneva will offer police station tours as part of a public education process for the upcoming public safety referendum.

The tours will be held Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays and select Saturdays during the winter at the police station, 20 Police Plaza.

Attendees can meet for the 45-minute tours in the station’s lobby. The tours will be led by Geneva Police Chief Eric Passarelli and police staff members. Registration is required. To register, visit geneva.il.us/1680/Police-Station-Tours.

Special accommodations can be requested on an as-needed basis by calling 630-232-4736.

Voters will be able to consider funding for the Geneva police station’s replacement after the City Council agreed to place a $59.4 million public safety referendum on the March primary election ballot. The police station features three buildings built in 1915, 1953 and 1987. The station no longer meets modern standards to provide high-level police services despite several renovations, local officials say.

The Geneva police station faces operational problems including a partial ceiling collapse, roof leaks and sewer backups. The facility also lacks sufficient room for equipment, secure parking, emergency medical access and office space. The city would build a new police station on city-owned property if the referendum is approved.

For information on the ballot measure, visit geneva.il.us/1607/Referendum-Information.