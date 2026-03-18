Hampshire church to offer Lenten services through April 5

St. John’s United Church of Christ, Harmony, will offer a series of services during the Lenten season.

The services will be held at 9 a.m. March 29, 7 p.m. April 2, 3 p.m. April 3 and at 6:30 and 9 a.m. April 5 at the church, 11821 E. Grant Highway, Hampshire.

Communion will be offered after the Maundy Thursday and Easter services. The first Easter Sunday service also features a potluck breakfast. The church also will provide services at 9 a.m. Sundays. Coffee will be available after the services.

For information, visit the church’s Facebook page, call 815-923-4263 or visit stjohnsuccharmony.org.