2026 Kane County Chronicle softball previews

Coach: Tonia Logan (2nd season)

Last season’s record: 8-16, seventh Chicagoland Christian

Top returning players: Grace Kendall, sr., utility, Abby Henry, sr., 3B, Madisyn Glenn, sr., Kaytlin Kelly, jr., 2B-OF, Jada Vizcaya, SS-C

Key newcomers: Ella Owen, fresh., P, Addie Jensen, fresh., 1B-OF, Nora Wallace, fresh., 2B-OF, Autumn Sepulveda, fresh., SS-OF, Leah Rippinger, 2B-1B-OF, Kali Damato, fresh., OF, Tayla Ulery, fresh., C, Evelyn Klimek, soph., OF-C, Andrea Bustamante, soph., OF

Worth noting: Kendall, who Logan noted will play somewhere in college but has not committed yet after receiving a few offers, hit .493 last season. “Grace is a phenomenal hitter and can play any position,” Logan said. Logan sees a lot of potential in this year’s squad. “We are an up-and-coming team,” she said. “We are growing the program and team. We have a lot of talented, young players to keep an eye on. Six of the players have played on a team together for a few years in middle school.” Owen, a freshman, will help the Eagles in the pitching department. “It is exciting to watch Ella continue to develop,” Logan said. Aurora Christian has 9 multi-sport athletes on the roster.

- Mike Miazga, Daily Herald Media Group

Co-coaches: Izzy Hernandez and Gabriela Drager (1st seasons)

Last season’s record: 23-10, 8-4 co-Girls Catholic Athletic White champions

Top returning players: Corina (Miller) Maratea, sr., P-IF, Morgan Vaghy, sr., SS, Grace Grunloh, sr., IF, Leanna Jaquez, sr., OF

Key newcomers: Aly Salazar, jr,. C, Autumn Croegaert, jr., P-IF, Aniela Prestidge, jr., P-OF, McKayla Edwards, soph., IF

Worth noting: Hernandez and Drager recently took over as co-head coaches after head coach Paul Netzel stepped down due to health reasons, ACC athletic director Scott Fitzgerald announced over the weekend. Netzel previously coached at Oswego, leading the Panthers to the 2025 Class 4A state title and a 2024 Class 4A third-place finish. Maratea, committed to Division II Georgian Court University in Lakewood, New Jersey, was 16-4 last year with a 1.97 ERA. Vaghy, committed to Benedictine University in Lisle, hit .419 last season, while Grunloh hit .350. “With a strong core of returning seniors and a promising group of underclassmen, we will compete for one of the top spots in the conference and position ourselves for a solid run in the state series,” Netzel said prior to stepping down. “We return one of the top pitchers in the area and a core of solid hitters in the lineup will provide for a fun and productive season.”

- Mike Miazga, Daily Herald Media Group

Coach: Torry Pryor (eighth season)

Last season’s record: 8-26, 2-12 DuKane Conference (seventh place)

Top returners: Amira Mendoza, sr., OF; Mackenzie Krauch, sr., OF/P

Key newcomers: Neela Cull, sr.; Aubrey Pearson, jr.; Kendra Bockman, jr.; Payton Eifrid, jr.; Mason Fetterolf, fr.; Francie Carter, fr.

Worth noting: The Bulldogs doubled their win total from a season ago last year, and are hoping to have another jump with a batch of new faces. Mendoza and Krauch return as key bats for the Bulldogs, with Mendoza hitting .323 with six home runs and 29 RBIs last year and Krauch batting .333 last year. “This year’s team looks stronger and faster than previous years,” Pryor said. “The four seniors will likely have bigger roles this season. I also look forward to seeing younger players step up and fill the spots left by Gwen Shouse and Grace Sartain.”

Coach: Jason Edwards (first season)

Last season’s record: 13-22, 9-9 Fox Valley Conference (sixth place)

Top returners: Mei Shirokawa, jr., SS-C; Izzy Reed, sr., P

Key newcomers: Alexis Skarda, fr., 3B-SS

Worth noting: Edwards takes over for Bill Morrow, who led the Rockets for two seasons. … Reed and Shirokawa were All-FVC. … Reed, who will play at Elgin Community College, had 10 of Central’s 13 wins as a pitcher, posting a 1.97 ERA, 1.05 WHIP and 116 strikeouts in 81⅔innings. She was named to the Northwest Herlad All-Area second team and Illinois Coaches Association All-State Class 3A third team. … Shirokawa (Central Michigan commit), hit .349 with seven doubles. “Mei exhibits a lot of traits that top players in the area strive to achieve,” Edwards said. “She’s a leader within our group.” … “Our group of girls have a great team culture already established from the first day of tryouts. We want to build on that and rely on each other to get better throughout the year. Our goal is to go out and compete every day, whether it’s on the practice field or the game field.”

- Alex Kantecki

Coach: Kaleigh O’Brien (first season)

Last season’s record: 8-24, 0-14 DuKane Conference (eighth place)

Top returners: Meg O’Conner, sr., IF/C; Maddie Parsons, sr., OF; Madison Gates, jr., P; Kylie Gates, Caroline Winsininski, jr., IF; Clara Lyons, so., OF Summer Ayersmann, so., OF/P; Jillian Bultmann, so., OF/IF

Key newcomers: Sophia Stewart, sr.; Maya Sabo, sr.; Mariana La Voy, sr.; Anna Conley, jr.; Jazmine Reddick, so.; Avery Edison, so.

Worth noting: O’Brien takes over for Ann Plackett at head coach after being an assistant coach last season. Their eight wins was the most in a season since 2019, when they went 18-12. Lyons comes back after leading the team with 16 home runs and 49 RBIs as a freshman. Gates and Ayersmann also return to the circle for another season. O’Brien said that the program is focused on the growth of the group of returners who saw plenty of innings a season ago, as well as building up a new team culture. “We’re excited about the direction of our program,” O’Brien said. “Last year gave many of our players valuable varsity experience, and now it’s about taking the next step. Our goal is to compete every day, play for each other, and continue building a culture that our players are proud to be part of.”

Coach: Mike Kuefler (second season)

Last season’s record: 19-13 overall, 4-6 Interstate 8 (fifth place)

Top returners: Lillyana Crawford, so. C; Maddie Anderson, jr., OF; Brynn Woods, sr., P

Key newcomers: None provided

Worth noting: Woods is heading to UIC in the fall and is back for her senior campaign with the Knights. In a social media post, Woods said this year’s team is geared up and driven with a different energy about it. Woods’ battery mate Crawford is also back after a standout freshman year, and she is also drawing NCAA Division I attention with a recent trip to Northern Kentucky, coached by DeKalb grad Morgan Gerak.

- Eddie Carifio

Coach: Jarod Gutesha (10th season)

Last season’s record: 23-16, 7-7 DuKane Conference (sixth place)

Top returners: Hayden Sujack, sr., C; Makayla Van Dinther, sr., P; Morgan Beers, jr., OF; Lexi Majkszak, sr., OF; Leighton Colley, jr., Util.; Ari Bigda, jr., IF; Caleigh Higgins, jr., IF; Alicia Beltrame, jr., P/Util.

Key newcomer: Hannah Wulf, sr., P; Brynn Maple, fr., Util.; Kayla LaRose, fr., Util.; Emily Moline, fr., Util./P

Worth noting: Fresh off their first Supersectional appearance since 2019, the Saints enter the season on a hot path, entering ranked fourth in Class 4A in the ICA preseason polls. Sujack, the 2025 Kane County Chronicle softball Player of the Year and a South Carolina commit, hit .461 with 17 home runs and 48 RBIs. She’s hit 43 home runs in her career, and will look to climb the career leaderboard. Van Dinther returns to the circle after posting a 2.518 ERA and 160 Ks across 139 innings. She’ll be joined by Wulf, a South Carolina commit, who posted a 0.97 ERA and 142 Ks as a junior at Wheaton North. “We graduated some quality players, but we have added plenty of talent to the roster that includes nine players with significant varsity experience,” Gutesha said. “We have solid leadership behind the plate in Hayden Sujack and top-tier pitching with MaKayla VanDinther and adding transfer Hannah Wulf.”

Coach: Tom Poulin (16th season)

Last season’s record: 22-10, 10-4 DuKane Conference (co-conference champion)

Top returners: Carrigan Rich, sr., P/OF; Abby Zawadski, sr., P/IF; Miranda Quigley, sr., C/OF; Ginger Ritter, sr., IF; Ella Heimbuch, jr., Util.; Julianna Kouba, jr., IF; Faith Maleski, jr., IF/OF; Jordyn McBride, jr., Util.; Brooke Hauser, jr., OF

Key newcomers: Olivia Galliart, jr., P/IF/OF; Sienna Woodmancy, so., IF/OF; Jillian Salter, so., C/IF; Kruze Rich, fr., IF/C; Julia Giesen, jr.. OF/IF; Gianna Lovegren, jr., Util.; Alexis Gouvrea, jr., OF; Vivien Korakis, jr., OF

Worth noting: The North Stars won their third DuKane Conference title in four years, finishing the season tied with Glenbard North atop the standings. Heimbuch (Wisconsin commit, team-high 40 hits last season) and Kouba (.393 average, team-high 25 RBIs) both earned Third Team All-State honors and will look to be key contributors on offense once again. North enters the season ranked seventh in the Class 4A ICA poll. Poulin noted that filling the holes left by two-time state champions Paige Murray and Mack Patterson will be tough, but is excited to see how the players grow into their new roles and become versatile in multiple positions. “The X-factor here has always been unselfishness, unity and chemistry,” Poulin said. “We have to work each day to achieve those things and then we will be able to overachieve. We want to compete for the conference championship, but more importantly, be playing our best softball when the tournament arrives.”

Coach: Ralph Remus (28th season)

Last season: 23-5, 9-3 Girls Catholic Athletic White; Class 3A regional champions

Top returning players: Lauren Kennedy, sr., SS, Lilly Konen, sr., 2B, Alyssa Freeman, soph., 3B

Key newcomers: Hannah Willix, fresh., P

Worth noting: Kennedy, headed to Louisville, hit .506 with 5 home runs and earned second-team all-state honors, while Konen hit .416 with 4 homers and was a third-team all-state pick. Freeman hit .482 with 7 homers and was an honorable-mention all-state selection. Remus said to keep an eye on juniors Mackenzie Murlick and Hannah Grivetti. “I think Mackenzie and Hannah will have big years,” said Remus, who also said to keep a watch on freshman pitcher Willix “as she develops.” Ava Delatorre will play at Elmhurst College next season. “We will be very solid on offense and defense,” Remus said. “Our pitching will be very young and I will expect to see improvement as the season moves along.” Looking at the GCAC, “I have no clue what to expect in conference play this year,” Remus said. “Everybody looks solid.”

- Mike Miazga, Daily Herald Media Group

West Aurora

Coach: Randy Hayslett (13th season)

Last season’s record: 16-17, 12-7 Upstate Eight (sixth place)

Top returners: Gracie Del Toro, jr., OF; Macie Spenny, jr., C/IF; Bella Marzullo, jr., IF; Bella Doyle, so., IF; Ally Lambert, jr., P

Key newcomers: Makayla Speedy, so., OF; Kenzie Nelson-Wilmes, so., Util.; Eva Acevedo, fr., OF/IF

Worth noting: After losing All-Staters Sara Tarr and Keira Hayton to graduation, the Blackhawks will be relying on their junior to help bring up some offensive numbers, with nine of them returning to the team after last season. Del Toro (UT-Martin commit) will take over the leadoff spot this season after batting .402 with 21 RBIs and 12 stolen bases as a sophomore, Marzullo and Spenny are expected to be key bats at the top of the lineup. Lambert also returns to the circle after dealing with injuries last season. “We need to find a way to generate more runs this year with the loss of Tarr and Hayton,” Hayslett said. “Looking for new players to step up offensively and at the corner outfield spots.”