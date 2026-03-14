Kane treasurer candidate Scott Johansen says his campaign signs were damaged, stolen

Kane County treasurer candidate Scott Johansen's campaign signs were torn down on the south side of Illinois Route 64 east of La Fox Road in Campton Hills Feb. 24. Johansen reported additional thefts and damage on March 9 to the Kane County Sheriff. (Photo provided by Campton Hills Police)

Scott Johansen, one of three candidates for Kane County treasurer in the March 17 Democratic primary, filed two police reports that allege his 4x4 campaign signs were damaged and stolen.

He reported two damaged signs on Feb. 24 in Campton Hills and one stolen sign in Campton Township March 8, records show. The signs are valued $40 to $50 apiece and the poles are about $10 apiece, Johansen said.

But for Johansen, cost is not the issue.

“The signs that people put out are the principal means by which the public knows who the candidates are,” Johansen said. “If your signs are being torn down or removed, then your election is being interfered with by somebody. It’s denying the voting public information and the opportunity to know who the candidates are. I feel that has happened in my case.”

In Campton Hills, two signs on the south side of Illinois Route 64 east of La Fox Road in Campton Hills, were damaged, according to a police report Johansen filed.

Candidate Scott Johansen speaks at the League of Women Voters forum for Democratic Treasurer candidates on Tuesday, Jan.13, 2026, at the Gail Borden Library in Elgin. (Karen Naess for Shaw Local News Network/Karen Naess )

“There were two green-colored metal poles which were secured into the ground,” according to the Feb. 24 Campton Hills police report. “The poles were bent towards the west. The poles were bent approximately ninety degrees and nearly detached from the section in the ground. The campaign sign remained attached to the pieces of the poles. However, the sign was lying on the ground.”

The property owner told police he gave Johansen permission to post his signs there, according to the report.

Police also checked a local business, but it did not have video surveillance in the area of the signs.

In a March 9 email which he sent to a Kane deputy and a Campton Hills officer, Johansen wrote that in all, five 4x4 signs were taken or damaged at the intersection of La Fox Road and Illinois Route 38 – while other candidates’ signs for Republicans Jeff Walter, Chris Lauzen and Rob Russell were left standing.

Walter, currently the village president of Elburn, is seeking the GOP nomination for the 11th Congressional District to run against incumbent Democrat Bill Foster in the Nov. 3 general election.

Lauzen is unopposed in the primary, seeking a second term as treasurer and Russell is seeking the GOP nomination to run for sheriff.

Johansen said he believed his signs were targeted, and he planned to report it to the State’s Attorney’s Office.

In an email, State’s Attorney Jamie Mosser said Johansen had not contacted her office, but reinforced that damaging or stealing campaign signs is illegal.

“Stealing or damaging campaign signs of the kind alleged here would likely constitute misdemeanor theft,” Mosser’s email stated. “Neither offense is a felony. Stealing or damaging campaign signs is illegal and undemocratic. Anyone who witnesses political yard signs being vandalized or stolen should report it to law enforcement by contacting their local police department’s non-emergency number.”

Mosser’s email stated that criminal election interference is related to public funds, not damaging or stealing campaign signs.

Johansen has two opponents in the March 17 primary, Candida “Connie” Cain and current Kane Auditor Penny Wegman.

Kane County Democratic Chairman Mark Guethle said the party does not support that kind of behavior.

“We’re against all that,” Guethle said. “Leave people’s signs alone and go ahead and vote. There is no need to be tampering with people’s property.”