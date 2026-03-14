Hundreds perform in St. Charles District 303’s ‘Fiddle Fest,’ beloved tradition

The 'Fiddle Fest 2026,' hosted by the St. Charles School District 303 took place at St. Charles East High School on Feb. 27, 2026. (Photo Provided By St. Charles School District 303)

When the bow strikes the fiddle strings, something magical is born, transcending multiple generations taking the stage, linking students, families and the St. Charles community.

Around 560 people participated in St. Charles School District 303’s “Fiddle Fest 2026,” an annual tradition, cherished by the community. In addition to the performers, another couple thousand residents filled the auditorium at St. Charles East High School on Feb. 27.

Sandy Sebolt-Poggee, orchestra and drama director at Thompson Middle School, said part of what makes organizing the event so fulfilling is witnessing multiple generations participating together in the act of creation.

She said the experience connects performers and audience with the traditions of a past that united people through culture and community.

Fourth graders and older participate in the fest, many performing year after year.

“It’s so beautiful seeing a grandfather or father playing next to their child or grandchild and connecting through the music,” Sebolt-Poggee said. “Music is such an inter-generational thing, you can do music your entire life. It brings people such joy to both perform and listen together and see everyone participate.”

The 'Fiddle Fest 2026,' hosted by the St. Charles School District 303 took place at St. Charles East High School on Feb. 27, 2026. (Photo Provided By The St. Charles School District 303)

During the fest, anything with strings can be fair game. The event features fiddles, banjos, guitars, mandolins, they’ve even had a harp and an Indian sitar. During cultural songs, like the traditional Irish tune, “Mairi’s Wedding,” the fest even features Irish dancers and a world-renowned bagpiper.

Since the fest’s inaugural show in 2005, Sebolt-Poggee said it’s been wonderful seeing the music bring people together helping to form incredible relationships.

“We’ve seen the kids grow, form relationships with each other, and continue performing across the years,” Sebolt-Poggee said. “It’s truly a beautiful thing.”

She said the traditions of the early European settlers hosting barn dances and live musical gatherings shows how instrumental music was in establishing community and a cultural sense of identity. Sebolt-Poggee said those traditions are reflected in the strong fine arts identity of the St. Charles community today.

The 'Fiddle Fest 2026,' hosted by the St. Charles School District 303 took place at St. Charles East High School on Feb. 27, 2026. (Photo Provided By The St. Charles School District 303)

She said investing in music and fine arts is investing in the future because a strong musical foundation from an early age has a beneficial impact on the child’s developmental and social abilities.

“Music is truly reading another language,” Sebolt-Poggee said. “Research has shown the brain is more active when you listen to music. When you perform, the entire brain completely lights up, including the two halves of the brain communicating together. It’s essential for child development.”

She said the impact on the community has been astounding over the years. Sebolt-Poggee said the school’s musical program is bigger this year than ever before. She said it’s been wonderful teaching the largest group of sixth, seventh, and eighth graders she’s ever had.

She attributes part of the strong, professional successes students achieve in many fields to their receiving a strong musical educational foundation. She said it fills her with pride and confidence for the future, knowing the passion for performing music her students carry forward.

Referencing the community’s strong legacy, Sebolt-Poggee expressed gratitude for orchestra teacher Rita Borkowski, founder of Fiddle Fest.

She said Borkowski’s talent for bringing the community together and inspiring passion within her students led to the success of Fiddle Fest and sets a bright path forward.

Sebolt-Poggee said this year’s Fiddle Fest was extra special because the students and faculty had a special musical piece commissioned to perform that’s being published as part of the educational orchestra literature. She said the musical piece is dedicated to Borkowski.

During the event, students and faculty presented Borkowski a copy that was signed by everyone, thanking Borkowski for her tremendous contribution to the community.

“After all these years, the orchestra department is really a family,” Sebolt-Pogee said.