Five softball storylines to watch in Kane County in 2026

St. Charles East's Hayden Sujack catches a foul ball during a game against Downers Grove North last season in St. Charles. (Sandy Bressner)

Softball season is underway. Here are five Kane County storylines to watch for this season.

Future Gamecock battery at St. Charles East

St. Charles East made a big rise late in the 2025 season, going 7-2 over its final nine games to win its first sectional title since 2019 before falling to Barrington in a supersectional.

A lot of that success came from their pitching staff, with the team posting a team ERA of 2.996 in its first season with South Carolina commit Hayden Sujack behind the plate.

So what better addition could the Saints, ranked fourth in the Illinois Softball Coaches Association Class 4A preseason rankings, have than a fellow South Carolina commit coming in at pitcher?

The Saints will have just that, with Wheaton North transfer Hannah Wulf coming in for her final high school season. As a junior, Wulf posted a 0.97 ERA, 142 strikeouts and .176 batting average against over 137⅓ innings to earn All-State second-team honors with the Falcons.

The Saints also have last season’s ace in Makayla Van Dinther back, with the Wisconsin-Parkside commit posting a 2.518 ERA and adding 160 strikeouts across 139 innings as a junior.

Sujack will also be crucial to the team success in terms of offense. The reigning Kane County Chronicle Softball Player of the Year posted a .461 average and 1.555 OPS while blasting 17 home runs and driving in 48 runs last season.

St. Charles North's Ella Heimbuch runs home for a score during a game against Lake Park last season in St. Charles. (Sandy Bressner)

Is it a title year for St. Charles North?

St. Charles North has seen a bit of a trend in its season results over the last five seasons.

The North Stars were crowned Class 4A state champions in 2022 and 2024, but failed to win a sectional title in 2023, as well as last season after falling to South Elgin in a sectional semifinal.

Can the North Stars keep the trend going and get back atop the state?

St. Charles North enters the season ranked seventh in the ICA Class 4A rankings and have a plethora of key returning players, including utility player and Wisconsin commit Ella Heimbuch and third baseman Julianna Kouba, who were each All-State third-team honorees last season.

The real question comes in replacing key pieces, such as two-time, All-State first-teamer Paige Murray in the circle. South Dakota commit Carrigan Rich and Division-I recruit Abby Zawadski will be the likely choices to fill the role early.

Geneva's Madison Gates pitches during a game against Batavia last season in Batavia. (Sandy Bressner)

New skippers across the area

Three local teams will have new head coaches at the helm in 2026, with Aurora Central Catholic, Burlington Central and Geneva each having a coaching change between seasons.

The most notable hire of the bunch is Paul Netzel, who joins the Chargers after coaching reigning Class 4A champion Oswego the past three seasons. During his tenure, Netzel had a 90-23 record, including a 38-2 record last season, and led the Panthers to consecutive state appearances.

The Rockets and Vikings each went with a newer approach. Central hired Jason Edwards, a head coach on the Wasco Diamonds club team, while Geneva will be coached by Kaleigh O’Brien, a former standout at Prairie Ridge and Wisconsin-Whitewater who was an assistant coach last season. Both will be coaching their first varsity seasons.

Kaneland's Brynn Woods slings a strike against La Salle Peru during a game last season at the La Salle Peru High School Sports Complex. (Kyle Russell)

Will Kaneland start a new regional title streak?

After winning nine consecutive regional titles, Kaneland saw its regional streak come to an end in heartbreaking fashion on a 4-3 loss in walk-off fashion to Crystal Lake Central in a Class 3A regional title game last season.

With a new season arising, so does a chance to start a new streak for Kaneland.

The Knights enter the season ranked 15th in the ICA Class 3A poll. They’ll be led by junior Brynn Woods, who had a 1.55 ERA and struck out 155 batters to earn All-State third-team honors. Lillyana Crawford made an impact at the plate as a freshman and also handled duties behind the plate.

Can St. Francis continue regional title success?

When it comes to winning regionals, St. Francis has had continuous success. The Spartans have won three consecutive regional titles, and have won 13 over the last 16 seasons.

Will they make it 14 in 17 seasons this year?

The Spartans have plenty of key pieces returning to the diamond this season, including Louisville commit Lauren Kennedy (All-State second team) and Lilly Konen (All-State third team) to lead the lineup.

The Spartans will also be looking to make a deeper push into the playoffs this season. Of their 13 regional titles, the Spartans have only won sectionals once, when they took second in Class 3A in 2019.