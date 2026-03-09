What to know ahead of St. Patrick’s Day Parade in St. Charles

(file photo) Band of Brothers Pipes and Drums marches down Main Street in St. Charles during the St. Charles St. Patrick’s Parade on Saturday, March 15, 2025. (Dominic Di Palermo)

Main Street in downtown St. Charles will be closed during the afternoon of Saturday, March 14 for the city’s annual St. Patrick’s Parade.

The main parade is from 2 to 2:30 p.m. along Main Street, starting at Sixth Street and making its way to Fourth Avenue.

Before the parade, an opening ceremony with live entertainment and a face painter will go from 11 to 11:30 a.m. at the First Street Plaza.

A full list of the day’s events is found at stcstpatricksparade.com/.

(file photo) Matt Kombrink, of The Kombrink Team, hands magnets to parade attendees during the St. Charles St. Patrick’s Parade on Main Street in St. Charles on Saturday, March 15, 2025. (Dominic Di Palermo)

The parade’s total cost is $28,678. The route down Main Street was approved by the St. Charles City Council Feb. 2.

On parade day, Main Street will be closed between Fifth Avenue and Seventh Street from 1:45 to 3:30 p.m.

Parking is prohibited along the parade and detour routes beginning at 11 a.m. the day of the parade.

Beginning at noon, several streets will be closed to allow for parade staging, included Walnut Street between Third Street and Seventh Street and North Sixth Street and North Fifth Street between State Street and Main Street.

The city is also temporarily closing South Sixth Street, South Fifth Street, and South Fourth Street, between Main Street and Illinois Street. Workers also will close Cedar Street between Seventh Street and Fifth Street.

The council also approved a loudspeaker permit for the music and the viewing stand for the parade.

The parade is hosted in partnership with the St. Charles Business Alliance.