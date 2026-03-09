Kane County jury convicts Montgomery man of murder in death of Aurora man shot in car

A Kane County jury found a Montgomery man guilty of first-degree murder in the shooting death of an Aurora man, State’s Attorney Jamie Mosser announced in a news release.

Ladarius A. Parker, 27, was found guilty March 3 in the death of Christopher B. McMorris, 30, the release stated.

Assistant State’s Attorneys Kelly Orland and Brandon Raney presented facts in court that in the early morning of May 2, 2021, Parker was attending a party at a house along Stonegate Drive in Montgomery when he shot and killed McMorris as he sat in a vehicle parked, the release stated.

Montgomery police investigated with assistance from the Kane County Major Crimes Task Force, the Kane County Sheriff’s Office, the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office, the Kane County SWAT Team, the Kendall County Special Response Team and the Aurora, Oswego, Yorkville and Freeport police, the release stated.

The U.S. Marshal Service arrested Parker Jan. 7, 2022 in Freeport, the release stated.

“My deepest condolences continue to go out to the victim’s family,” Orland stated in the release. “While nothing can undo their loss, I hope that they can now take some comfort in knowing that the perpetrator of Mr. McMorris’s death has been brought to justice.”

Orland also commended all the law enforcement agencies “for their thorough and persistent investigation which led to this conviction.”

“Thank you also to ASA Brandon Raney, Victim Advocate Martha Martinez, and Victim Advocate Darlene Rodriguez for your dedication and work on this case,” Orland stated in the release.

Parker remains in custody at the Kane County jail. He’s due to be sentenced May 1. First-degree murder, a Class M felony, is punishable by 20 years to life in prison if convicted.