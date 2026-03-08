Rising Lights Project in St. Charles brings connection, joy to special needs

Callie Poole of Elburn and Hannah Dupre of DeKalb make chocolate chili brownies at a Rising Lights Program cooking class taught by Mary Zupke. Rising Lights is a nonprofit in St. Charles that serves adults with disabilities with opportunities for socialization and education. (Photo provided by Mary Zupke)

Before Cheryl Poole discovered the Rising Lights Project, her daughter Callie, 34, who has autism and is deaf, depended on the family for her social life.

“She had already graduated from school and then she was just home, there was not anything available and it was up to me to keep her meaningfully occupied all day long,” Poole, of Elburn, said. “It was just something I couldn’t do.”

The family looked for programs that could serve someone with autism who was also deaf.

“What we were finding were things available for deaf and for autism, but not for both,” Poole said. “It was very frustrating.”

David Luplow of Elgin and Nola Noring make homemade granola at Fox Den Cooking during a Rising Lights cooking program. Noring is the student program assistant at the Rising Lights Program, a nonprofit in St. Charles that serves adults with disabilities with opportunities for socialization and education. (Photo provided by Mary Zupke)

Three years ago, Poole’s hairdresser suggested the Rising Lights Program in St. Charles, a nonprofit that serves adults with disabilities with opportunities for socialization and education.

“The first time she went, she absolutely loved it,” Poole said. “She connected. She said, ‘I want to go back there.’ That’s how it all started.”

Teacher Mary Zupke with Maxine DelMundo of Batavia after a successful cooking lesson through the Rising Lights Project. Zupke teaches two cooking classes per month for Rising Lights and has her own noprofit The Garden Plate LLC. (Photo provided by Mary Zupke)

Callie goes to programs twice a week, as Rising Lights also provides a sign language interpreter for her. And if the interpreter is unavailable, whoever is running the program writes on her device so she can keep up, Poole said.

“What it does for her – I’m feeling like it’s not just a place she goes to – it has been her whole life,” Poole said. “It’s integrated into every part of her life.”

Callie now meets friends she’s made there, not only when she’s at a program, Poole said.

“Rising Lights Project has improved my life,” Callie said in a text message. “I’ve made lots of friends and have a social life now. I didn’t have friends or a social life before Rising Lights.”

Rising Lights, a 501(c)3 charity, will mark its five-year anniversary with a gala fundraising event from 6 to 10 p.m. Saturday, May 9, at the Q Center, 1405 N. Fifth Ave., St. Charles to support its programming.

Tickets are $190 and about 400 people are expected, Founder Jaimie Valentini said.

“It includes drinks, dinner and impactful stories that we hear from our families,” Valentini, a former special education teacher, said.

Jillian Dennis (left), of Elburn, Juliana Valentini, daughter of Rising Lights Program founder Jaimie Valentini and Scott Dauksha of Batavia, chop yellow peppers, onion and garlic for homemade pumpkin chili during a cooking class. The Rising Lights Program is a nonprofit in St. Charles that serves adults with disabilities with opportunities for socialization and education. (Photo provided by Mary Zupke)

“We started a day program for adults 22 and older who are developmentally or intellectually disabled at a garden in Elburn with seven adults. Now we are serving over 73 adults per month ... throughout the whole month,” Valentini said. “We have programming four days a week and one evening.”

Participants go bowling, decorate cookies, make candles and bath bombs, have sessions with a music therapist, cooking classes, and recently had a Mardi Gras party, Valentini said.

“Our goal is to enrich the next chapter of their lives with age-appropriate living skills,” Valentini said. “We have six program goals that focus on living meaningful lives, connection and friendship.”

Some programs are held at their headquarters, 2015 Dean St., St. Charles. Others are held on location among their 100-plus community partners – such as with Mary Zupke of Geneva, who has her own nonprofit The Garden Plate LLC – and who teaches two cooking classes per month at the Fox Den Cooking School in St. Charles for Rising Lights.

“What I love is that no matter what – if they’re deaf or not able to speak or if they have autism or Down syndrome – everyone is around the table chopping and dicing fruits and vegetables and fresh herbs and trying new foods," Zupke said. “And they are so proud of the foods they are making.”

Ratatouille, tortillas, crepes, fruit salsa, chocolate chai pudding and pasta are among the dishes they’ve made, Zupke said.

“Some participants are taking recipes home and making them for their families,” Zupke said. “They’re sending me pictures of them cooking at home with their families, and that is so cool.”

Rising Lights serves 16 communities, including Virgil, Geneva, St. Charles, Batavia, Maple Park, North Aurora, Gilberts, Campton Hills, Carpentersville, Elgin and Aurora. More information about Rising Lights and tickets for the gala are available online at www.risinglightsproject.org.