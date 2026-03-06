Batavia will get public plaza with garden, seating, art; aims to inspire development along River Street

file photo) The River Street archway at River and Wilson streets in downtown Batavia. The city recently approved a new plaza on River Street to encourage future growth along the corridor. (Sandy Bressner)

The city of Batavia is constructing a downtown plaza, replete with sitting areas, sculptures, local artwork, even a native pollinator garden. The city says the River Street Plaza represents more than just a social gathering spot but an investment to inspire the city’s future development ideals.

The plaza is being constructed at 106 N. River St., the location of the demolished former Tin Shop. The city said it will be designed to support community events, the Batavia Farmers’ Market, and everyday social happenings for visitors and locals alike.

Along with enhancing the vibrancy of downtown Batavia, the city says the plaza is designed to guide future redevelopment along the River Street corridor.

The city of Batavia released a rendering of the recently approved River Street Plaza that is projected to be constructed and opened to the public in 2026. (Photo Provided By The City of Batavia)

City Administrator Laura Newman said the plaza will further the growth of downtown activity.

“This project reflects our commitment to investing in public spaces that improve quality of life, support local businesses and help our downtown continue to thrive,” Newman said in a city release.

A $618,000 construction contract with Landmark Contractors, Inc. was recently approved by the City Council. The city is funding the project through the Batavia Tax Increment Financing, or TIF, District 3.

People enjoy the Batavia Farmers' Market along North River Street on June 29, 2024. (Joey Weslo)

In addition to its esthetic enhancements, the project includes improvements and the installation of city utilities and infrastructure, like public restrooms, that have been frequently requested by residents.

A self-cleaning public restroom facility has already been purchased by the city. The restroom unit, which contains an exterior bottle filling station and water fountain, will be installed as part of the plaza.

The plaza is also designed with tables and group seating, a picturesque bench, bike racks and a repair station and accessible paving directing visitors along the artistic landscaping, paving and light elements.

The new bicycle elements are designed to encourage travelers along the Fox River Trail ride to take a respite at the plaza and explore some of the downtown.

“The plaza is an investment in downtown vitality, giving our Farmers’ Market the public restrooms the community has long asked for, while creating a space that encourages visitors to stay longer, explore more, and spend locally,” Beth Walker, Batavia MainStreet executive director, said in the release.

Artistically, the plaza contains limestone features, a punched metal fence and a trellis with climbing plants, to help the installation blend into the surrounding area, providing an esthetic flow.

The city is aiming to construct and open the plaza to the public as “early as possible this year.”