Marmion turns away longtime rival Montini, repeats as IHSA Class 3A state champion; St. Charles East third

In the final showpiece of the wrestling season, Marmion lifted its second consecutive Class 3A dual-team championship trophy Saturday night at Grossinger Motors Arena in Bloomington.

The Cadets (16-3-0) fended off longtime rival Montini, which held a 22-15 lead after a Bobby Ruscitti 9-1 major decision at 126 pounds. The Cadets stormed back by scoring the last 21 points to secure a 36-22 victory.

“Twice is nice,” said the Cadets’ Joseph Favia, who finished his senior season as a two-time state runner-up and three-time state place winner.

“(It’s) a tribute to our hard work, commitment to each other, and an unbelievable coaching staff that we were able to win a second straight state title,” Favia added.

“This is something that we’ll all remember, and to win my second state individual title and another team championship is something we’ll all have forever,” added Marmion’s Zach Stewart, who will wrestle next season at Purdue.

The Cadets advanced into the final after victories over No. 1 Joliet Catholic on Friday night, then St. Charles East earlier Saturday in semifinal action. The Broncos (20-4) moved on with victories against No. 11 Edwardsville on Friday and Oak Park-River Forest.

“I’ve been very fortunate to take over such a first-class program like Montini that has such a rich tradition in this sport, and tonight it was the two best teams left standing, but Marmion was the better of the two teams when it counted,” Broncos coach Sal Annoreno said.

The Cadets won three state titles a week ago at the individual state meet, bringing home 10 state medals. The Broncos earned eight state medals individually.

St. Charles East (19-6) claimed its third team trophy in the last four years following its hard-fought 34-30 victory over OPRF in the Class 3A third-place match.

The back-and-forth affair was decided on the final match when a takedown by Isaac Lenard in the waning moments of the 157-pound match gave him a 7-6 decision.

“We were all hyped up about this match. It was important to all of us to go home third instead of fourth,” said Cooper Murray, a state runner-up a week ago at 215 pounds.

Ohio State-bound Dom Munaretto finished his senior season with three more wins, giving him 53 on the year and 209 total for the Saints to go along with three state titles.

