Geneva schools announce new principal, promotion

Geneva District 304 officials announced the promotion of George Petmezas to assistant superintendent of learning and teaching and the hiring of Elisabeth Stoffers as the new principal for Williamsburg Elementary School.

Petmezas will begin his new role following the retirement of current Assistant Superintendent for Learning and Teaching Shonette Sims at the end of the school year.

“Dr. Petmezas is an established leader in Geneva who has worked at all levels and in both general and special education,” Superintendent Andy Barrett stated in the release.

“As a previous building administrator and the current Director of Learning and Teaching, George has modeled collaborative and empathetic leadership focused on improving systems and empowering staff and students,” Barrett stated in the release. “We are excited to have him move into this new role.”

Petmezas has been an administrator in Geneva since 2009, first as assistant principal at Geneva Middle School North, then as principal of Mill Creek Elementary School, and currently is the district’s director of learning and teaching.

Previously, Petmezas was a special education teacher and special education coordinator for West Chicago Community High School District 94.

He holds a bachelor’s degree in special education from Illinois State University, a master’s degree in educational leadership and administration from Concordia University and a doctorate in educational leadership and administration from Aurora University.

Stoffers will begin her new role July 1, following the retirement of current Williamsburg Principal Julie Dye at the end of the school year.

Stoffers has been principal of Hunt Club Elementary School in Oswego District 308 for the past six years, where she previously served as assistant principal, officials stated in a news release.

“As an experienced and accomplished principal, Mrs. Stoffers has a proven track record as a visible and approachable leader who builds strong relationships and fosters a positive culture in which all voices are heard and respected,” Barrett stated in the release. “We are excited to have such an involved and participatory leader joining our team.”

The Illinois Principals Association recently honored Stoffers as a 2026 Elementary Regional Principal of the Year.

She was previously assistant principal in Ball-Chatham District 5 and taught junior high language arts and social studies in Mahomet-Seymour District 3.

Stoffers holds a bachelor’s degree in elementary education from Illinois State University and a master’s degree in educational organizational leadership from the University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign.

Representatives of Williamsburg served on the interview committees – including students’ suggested questions in the final interviews, according to the release.