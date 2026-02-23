House collapses during fire in Hampshire

The Hampshire Fire Protection District and the Pingree Grove & Countryside Fire Protection District responded to a house fire in Hampshire Township on Feb. 21, 2026. (Photo Provided By The Pingree Grove & Countryside Fire Protection District)

There were no reported injuries from a house erupting in flames in Hampshire before collapsing during the blaze.

Fire crews responded to the scene about 6:55 p.m. Feb. 21 in the area of Harmony and Melms roads in Hampshire Township in Kane County.

The Hampshire Fire Protection District and the Pingree Grove & Countryside Fire Protection District responded to a house fire in Hampshire Township on Feb. 21, 2026. (Photo Provided By The Pingree Grove & Countryside Fire Protection District)

During a search, the fire crews determined the house was unoccupied during the blaze, according to a news release by the Pingree Grove & Countryside Fire Protection District.

Fire crews were on-scene for about three hours. Photographs captured at the scene show the house collapsing during the fire.

The fire crews did not release the estimated property damage or what is believed to be the cause of the fire.

The Hampshire Fire Protection District was also among the crews responding.