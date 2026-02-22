Marmion swimmers second, Oswego Co-op third at Metea Valley Sectional

Marmion’s Braden Nagel competes in the 200-meter freestyle consolation heat during the 2025 IHSA Boys State Championships at the FMC Natatorium in Westmont. (Sandy Bressner)

There was quite a bit of anticipation stirring through the fans in the packed bleachers, the coaching staffs, and the competitors prior to Saturday’s Metea Valley boys swimming sectional.

“This is quite a large undertaking,” said Mustangs coach Mark Jager, host of the event. “Not quite as big a field as a typical invite, but there’s a lot of logistics that we have to oversee.

“More importantly, it’s a big day for the kids, and you want them to have their best opportunity. It’s a lot of fun, and I think this sectional in particular is one of the fastest in the state. It can be eye-opening for some kids, and it can be a little nerve-wracking for others. I do think that these sectional teams have put in the work and are ready to put their best foot forward.”

Two swimmers who were definitely ready for the spotlight were Peter Carroll of Neuqua Valley, a senior, and teammate Blake Torpey, a freshman.

The duo finished one-two in the 100 fly separated by the slimmest of margins. Carroll won with a 50.17, while Torpey posted a 50.32.

Both qualified for next weekend’s state finals at FMC Natatorium.

“This means a lot to me,” Carroll said. “Been working at it every single year since my freshman year. This is the first time I’ve ever been able to win sectionals, and doing it in my senior year makes everything more special.”

Torpey, who is advancing in his first year as a Wildcat, said that he’s been swimming competitively since “about the age of 12”, following in the footsteps of his mother and father, both swimmers.

“Just so happy about it,” said Torpey. “I’ve been putting in the work, and my efforts have paid off.”

“We’ve gotten new coaches for my club team (Fox Valley Swim Team ) and it’s really helped me train better and faster, and that’s been awesome. Now I have to prepare for all the other swimmers (who qualified for state), just prepare for what’s to come. I think it’s going to be a lot of fun and I’m ready for it.”

Neuqua Valley finished with the top team point total at 237.5. Marmion was second with a 211 and Oswego Co-op third with 209.

The Cadets were led by senior Braden Nagel, who won the 200 free in the time of 1:39.71.

“I didn’t expect to go this fast,” Nagel said. “It was a heck of a fight with Ethan (Schrader of Oswego Co-op, who was second at 1:39.82).”

“As a senior,” continued Nagel, “knowing it’s the last ride, it’s one more chance to go out there and compete with all the other high schoolers and see where I’m at in the state. Honestly, I’m just hoping we as a team (place as well) at state as we did last year, when we were second.”

Marmion finished as runner-up in last year’s state tournament, just behind Hinsdale Central, which won its third straight crown.

Junior Brayden Capen of Marmion triumphed in two events Saturday, the 200 IM (1:47.89) and the 500 free (4:36.35). Classmate Patrick O’Connor won the 100 back at 50.17.

Junior Jack Langan of Neuqua Valley was victorious in the 100 breaststroke (57.02). Jaxon Rapper from Oswego co-op won the diving, and Oswego also won the 200 free relay.

Marmion was fastest of all in the 200 medley relay and the 400 free relay.

Oswego’s Owen Lippoldt captured two events, the 100 free (45.24) and the 50 free (20.49).

“Coming into state,” said Lippoldt, “I want to go 20.2, 20.1 (in the 50) if not faster. I did what I needed to do today to help my team and qualify for state.”