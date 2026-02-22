Chip In Batavia’s Prom Dress Giveaway is March 14 and 15

CHIP IN Batavia will partner with the Batavia Public Library to hold its annual Prom Dress Collection Drive and Giveaway for students to enjoy prom regardless of income status (Photo provided)

Chip In Batavia will partner with the Batavia Public Library to hold its annual Prom Dress Collection Drive and Giveaway for students to enjoy prom regardless of income realities.

The free giveaway will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 14 and from 12:30 to 3 p.m. March 15 at the library, 10 S. Batavia Ave.

Accepted items include clean prom dresses in good to excellent condition, purses, accessories, new makeup, shoes and jewelry. Donations can be dropped off through March 13 at the library’s checkout desk.

Monetary donations also are accepted and go toward buying prom tickets and tuxedo rentals. Checks should be made payable to Batavia Foundation for Educational Excellence with “CHIP IN Batavia” written in the memo.

Chip In Batavia provided more than 800 dresses to students in over seven charities and 40 schools in 2025.

For information, email chipinbatavia@gmail.com, visit chipinbatavia.org, call 630-879-1393, or visit CHIP IN Batavia’s Facebook page.