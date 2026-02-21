Vinnie Testa places 4th, highlights early Marmion All-Staters at IHSA boys wrestling individual state meet

Vinnie Testa was looking for anything that he could.

Trailing by four to Fremd’s Lucas Nance with 20 seconds remaining in the Class 3A 190-pound third-place match, the Marmion senior made a move to the knees to secure a takedown.

But shortly after securing the three points and moving it to a one-point match, Testa made a risky call, putting a finger up to call for an instant break.

“I knew I had to take him down, and I got to my shot and liked where I was at,” Testa said. “And instead of just dumping and finishing, I got a little panicked and went around the waist and couldn’t finish him off. But I had him.”

And after another 15 seconds of hard wrestling, Testa couldn’t secure the necessary takedown, and ended up falling 8-6 to take fourth place in the 190-pound bracket for All-State honors.

“I just came out sloppy in the first period and started picking it up in the second,” he said. “I think I can beat that kid, and I personally feel I should have. I just didn’t come out ready to go.”

But after not even making the blood round in his first trip to state, he was still happy with ending his individual career with All-State honors.

“I knew I could do this, and I was more than prepared to win it all,” Testa said. “It hurts, but it still feels good to place.”

Testa was one of four Marmion wrestlers to make it to the early medal rounds. The Cadets will also have six wrestlers go for an individual state title later in the night.

“This team is just extremely special,” Testa said. “We have the best coaches in the world, they push us every single day to become better, so all the credit of our success goes to them.”

Freshman Brody Page secured a fifth-place finish in the 120-pound weight class, getting an 8-1 decision victory over Grant’s Jayce Glauser in his final match.

“I’ve been training hard this whole season, and I started off the year pretty tough and lost a lot,” Page said. “All these lessons built up to this moment. It’s been an awesome tournament.”

After allowing an escape in the third period to tie the match 1-1, the freshman made the match-deciding takedown with 30 seconds left before getting a near-fall to end the match.

“I knew as soon as he got up that it was going to be a scrappy third period, and there was going to be a lot of hard fighting,” Page said. “I got to the position that I wanted, got a waterfall and hooked the leg and put him to a Peterson position.”

Also clinching a fifth-place finish was junior Preston Morrison. After losing his opening match to St. Patrick’s Josh Koeing, the junior won three straight matches to make it to the medal rounds, before meeting Koeing again in the fifth-place match, where he won by tech fall in 4:22.

“I looked at that first match again and I was wrestling terribly, it was a heartbreaking loss,” Morrison said. “But I changed up my entire style. And once I fixed everything up, it all went according to plan.”

It’s the second straight season that Morrison secured All-State honors. The junior took third place at 106 as a sophomore.

“It was still a really good tournament,” Morrison said. “Throughout the tournament I came back. I was going through it all with my coaches and I kept looking through my matches. To get three back-to-back wins to put me in the placement rounds was amazing.”

Sophomore Aidan McClure rounded out the group of Cadets to earn All-State honors in the consolation bracket, placing sixth in the Class 3A 126 class to add to his fifth-place finish at 113 his freshman year. The sophomore secured a 2-0 win in the blood round to secure a medal before falling in his next two matches by decision.

St. Charles East’s Gavin Woodmancy fell in the blood rounds in the Class 3A 144 weight class by a 3-1 decision earlier on Saturday.