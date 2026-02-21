Bicyclist airlifted after crash involving SUV in Aurora

(file photo) The Aurora Police Department responded to a crash between an SUV and a woman on a bicycle on Feb. 19, 2026. (File photo)

A woman on a bicycle in Aurora was hospitalized in critical condition this week after a collision with an SUV, police said.

The Aurora Police Department responded to the crash around 4:30 p.m. near the intersection of Montgomery Road and Walcott Road.

Police said in a news release that a red Chevrolet SUV, driven by a 64-year-old man, crashed into the woman at the crosswalk in the intersection.

After being taken to a local hospital, the woman was later airlifted to another medical center.

The driver of the SUV was not injured and cooperated with authorities.

The investigation into the crash remains ongoing.

Police said any charges or traffic citations are pending the outcome of the investigation.

Anyone with information about the crash is encouraged to contact the police department’s traffic division at 630-256-5330.