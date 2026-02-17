Campton Hills calls special meeting to vote on rescinding Patsy Smith appointment as treasurer

Former Campton Hills village president Patsy Smith speaks at a meeting last year about the LaFox of Campton Hills annexation. The village board has a special meeting Tuesday to consider whether to undo its action of Feb. 3, when it appointed Smith as village treasurer. (Brenda Schory )

Three Campton Hills trustees have set a special meeting at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday to consider rescinding the Village Board’s Feb. 3 action that confirmed former village president Patsy Smith as village treasurer.

The vote then was 5-1, with Trustee Janet Burson casting the lone no vote to appointment.

Now Trustees Nicholas Boatner and Frank Binetti – who voted to approve Smith as treasurer – have joined Burson in calling for the special meeting to undo her appointment.

Smith’s appointment was to stand until the village’s accounting firm would assign a treasurer from its company practice that does outsourced work, Burson said.

“I have immense respect for Patsy,” Burson said. But she added that considering the village has had six treasurers in six years, the new treasurer should be an outside professional.

“I did not think it was appropriate to have another insider – no matter how well respected – to help us sort out our accounting processes,” Burson said. “We’re not solving the problem the right way and we need to get a real accounting firm to give us a clear outside view ... as part of our operational process that we were doing everything right.”

Binetti said he signed on to the special meeting as “people are having second thoughts” about Smith as the treasurer.

Village Administrator Mark Rooney, Village President Barbara Wojnicki, Smith and Boatner could not immediately be reached for comment Tuesday.

Smith was a driving force for the incorporation of Campton Hills in 2007 served as its first village president until 2015, when she was defeated while seeking a third term.

Despite her achievements, drama punctuated her tenure.

Village Board meetings became so contentious, they lasted past midnight and at times, officials used a copy of “Robert’s Rules of Order” to allow people the right to speak uninterrupted.