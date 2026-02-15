City of Batavia named bicycle friendly community

The city of Batavia recently was named as a Bronze-level Bicycle Friendly Community by the League of American Bicyclists. (Elizabeth Pratt)

The city of Batavia recently was named as a Bronze-level Bicycle Friendly Community by the League of American Bicyclists.

The recognition honors the city’s efforts to create safer and more accessible conditions for bicyclists.

The city was among more than 400 communities to receive the Bicycle Friendly Community designation nationally. The award recognizes commitment to improving bicycling through planning, policies, education, programs, and infrastructure that serve all residents.

“Building better places to bike is a shared effort,” League of American Bicyclists executive director Bill Nesper said in a news release. “The communities recognized here are part of a growing national movement, taking practical steps to support bicycling as a safe, accessible, and valuable part of everyday life.”

The Bicycle Friendly Community program is part of the League of American Bicyclists’ Bicycle Friendly America initiative. The initiative provides a national framework for evaluating and improving bicycling conditions. The communities are assessed by factors including education, evaluation, infrastructure, enforcement, and encouragement programs with an accessibility and equity emphasis.

“Batavia has a long-term commitment to earning certification as a Bike Friendly Community,” city of Batavia administrator Laura Newman said in the news release. “The City’s Bike and Pedestrian Plan, along with the 2024–2028 Strategic Plan, guides ongoing efforts to create a comprehensive, connected network of streets and paths that supports safe and accessible walking and biking throughout Batavia."

The awards round included 79 new and renewed communities. The league also had over 900 communities apply for designation. The evaluation process incorporates public input from local bicyclists and active transportation advocates.

The Bicycle Friendly Community program features five award levels, including diamond, platinum, gold, silver, and bronze and an honorable mention category. Award recipients must reapply every four years. The communities must demonstrate continued progress and alignment with safety standards and practices.

The League of American Bicyclists leads the national movement to create a bicycle friendly America and works to protect and promote the rights of bicyclists through advocacy, community engagement, and education.

For information, visit bikeleague.org/community.