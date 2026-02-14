Geneva’s One Book, One Community features ‘The Correspondent’

Adult and Teen Services Coordinator Allyson Palagi with this year's One Book, One Community selection, 'The Correspondent' by Virginia Evans. (Photo provided by Geneva Public Library)

Novelist Virginia Evans’ book, “The Correspondent” tells the story of Sybil Van Antwerp, a retired lawyer in her 70s who reflects on her life through letters and emails, confronting a painful past and seeking forgiveness.

In its fifth year of One Book, One Community, Geneva Public Library Director Christine Lazaris presented copies at the Feb. 2 City Council meeting – including large print.

“We would like to invite all of you to take part in this fifth annual One Book, One Community program, as an open invitation to you and all Geneva residents to take part in this shared discussion,” Lazaris said. “When we began this program ... we just wanted to bring our community together to read the same book and start a conversation together. If you think about where we were in 2021, you might understand why we thought it was important to bring people together.”

Now with the world as divisive as it is, Lazaris said it was just as important to bring people together in a shared dialogue, with many voices responding to the same story.

“It’s a novel about human connection told through letters sent across time and distance to remind us how powerful words can be,” Lazaris said. “At its heart, the book explores relationships, empathy and what it means to truly hear one another – which are values that reflect Geneva at its best.”

The library gave away 750 free copies of the book, but the novel is also available for digital checkout and in large print.

“We aim to be inclusive and welcoming in all formats,” Lazaris said.

The community is also welcome to participate in an art show with work to be displayed through the end of April, she said.

“You get your own little tiny canvas to paint or whatever your medium is that you choose and have it displayed as part of the show,” Lazaris said. “This year’s show is called ‘Dear Geneva.’ And it will include the work of 50 local artists from elementary-age students to professional artists.”

The library will host an artist reception at 6 p.m. Thursday, March 19, Lazaris said.

A community-wide book discussion is scheduled from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 15, with questions available in advance in the program guide, she said.

“We do hope that you will come and be reflecting on the themes in the book and really what it means to be part of our community,” Lazaris said. “Even if you can’t engage in the community discussion, use the questions, read the book, share it with your friends and neighbors and have your own discussion.”

The author will come to the library for the closing celebration from 1:30 to 3 p.m. Sunday, April 19.

“She will share insights about her writing process and sign books afterwards,” Lazaris said.

Mayor Kevin Burns asked how the library chose this book.

“There is a committee that does this, and I will say that I am just one of the final readers of it,” Lazaris said.

“We look for themes of community. We look for something that will be unifying, that will bring people together. And there are some general parameters that we have to work with – is it in print? Can we get the author to come? Can we afford to get the author to come?“ Lazaris said. ”But generally speaking, the goal is to unify, to find something we can all find a common theme, a common thread that can bind us.”

The Friends of the Geneva Library provided $12,000 to buy 750 books to give out and $5,000 to bring the author to the library, Lazaris stated in an email.

The Friends raise money for the book purchases and the author visit through their book sales.

More information about events tied to One Book, One Community is available on the library’s website at gpld.org.