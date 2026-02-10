2026 Election Questionnaire: Brenda Rodgers, Kane County Clerk

Name: Brenda Rodgers

What office are you seeking: Kane County Clerk

What is your current age?

Occupation and employer: Realtor

What offices, if any, have you previously held? Elgin City Council

City: Elgin

Campaign website: ElectBrendaRodgers.com

Education: Bachelor of Arts, Judson University, Elgin, IL

Community involvement: Past Involvement:

Boys and Girls Club Duck Race

Community Crisis Center

LULAC

Salvation Army

AID Telethon

Bethesda Community Development Daycare Center

Fourth of July Parade Committee

League of Women Voters

Bernie Delegate

I was the first person to take Michelle Obama out to campaign for Barack Obama during his U.S. Senate race.

Current Involvement:

AAUW

Indivisible Illinois

League of Women Voters

Indivisible Hike

Win With Black Women

National Coalition of 100 Black Women AIM

Marital status/Immediate family: Single

Why are you running for this office?

The residents of Kane County deserve a fresh voice — someone who will lead the office with ethics, integrity, and transparency.

A few weeks ago, at an event where we were speaking, I said I would make sure ballot tracking was available on the Kane County Clerk’s website for those who use mail-in ballots. A few days later, ballot tracking was placed on the Clerk’s website. My ideas are already being implemented at the Clerk’s Office.

We need someone to ensure the election equipment does not freeze on election night as ballots are counted. I bring that fresh voice. I am not part of the current establishment. I can and will hit the ground running on day one. We deserve better. The residents deserve Brenda Rodgers.

What are your top three priorities for this position?

My loyalty will be to the users of the Clerk’s Office. My top priorities are transparency, ethics, and integrity. I will not mislead residents about my job title or my work in the office. I will work to ensure the Elgin location is approved for passport services and that residents are aware we have a branch in the area.

Is the office adequately staffed and funded? Would you seek additional funding for the office if elected? How would you spend it and how would you justify that to taxpayers?

Yes, it is adequately staffed.

The Clerk’s Office exceeded its projected passport revenue.

I will not seek any additional funding; I will work within the budget, just as our residents do.

I will focus on ensuring residents understand the services available through the Clerk’s Office and that funds are used responsibly and transparently.

What, if any, deficiencies do you see in how the office is run, and how would you address them?

The election equipment froze during ballot counting on election night. I will ensure that this does not happen under my watch.

Residents must know the services the office offers. Transparency is essential, including making sure the budget is posted and easy to find on the website.

Ethics and integrity matter. My opponent states that he is the Chief of Staff of the Clerk’s Office. However, the Kane County Clerk’s website lists other individuals as Chief Deputy, Director of Elections, and Director. The Kane County Employee Compensation Data for 2024 lists his title as Alternative Language Coordinator. I will not mislead the residents of Kane County.

As clerk, you would be responsible for running elections in Kane County. Do you believe that the 2020 presidential election was stolen?

No