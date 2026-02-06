VSW inclusive fair in Batavia Saturday offers crafts, baked goods, more

VSW in Batavia is hosting an all-inclusive vendor fair on Feb. 7, 2026. (Photo Provided By The Batavia Chamber of Commerce)

Things of beauty are often those crafted from the heart.

VSW, a nonprofit that provides opportunities for adults with disabilities, is hosting an all-inclusive vendor fair from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Feb. 7 at 325 Main Street in Batavia.

“This indoor, community-centered fair features handmade art, crafts, baked goods, jewelry, and more, all created by talented entrepreneurs with disabilities,” Batavia MainStreet said.

The event features 18 talented vendors from the community. Guests can also enjoy complimentary hot chocolate and donuts while shopping for unique Valentine’s gifts.

“Come support local entrepreneurs, shop with purpose, and celebrate ability, creativity and community,” the Batavia Chamber of Commerce said.

You can learn more about the organization by visiting, vsw-il.org.