2026 Election Questionnaire: Salvador Rodriguez, Kane County Sheriff

Name: Salvador Rodriguez

What office are you seeking: Kane County Sheriff

What is your political party?

What is your current age? 61

Occupation and employer: Police Officer Fox Valley Park District Police Department

What offices, if any, have you previously held? N/A

City: Sugar Grove, Illinois 60554

Campaign website: rodriguezforsheriff.com

Education: Master of Science in Criminal Justice & Bachelor of Arts from Aurora University.

Community involvement: I’m a proud member of the Rotary Club of Aurora United, and my wife and I have long been active with the Kane County Democratic Women Organization and the Illinois Tejano Organization. I volunteer at the Marie Wilkinson Food Pantry, supporting both the East Aurora High School site and elderly home deliveries program. I also serve as a rally marshal with We Can Lead Change and stay engaged with the United/RestoreAurora’s Ward 2 Community Group.

I am deeply committed to our youth through Real Men Real Talk, the Boys & Girls Club of North Central Illinois, and Scouting America’s Three Fires Council. Beyond that, I donate to and participate in community efforts including Chicago Public Schools, the Aurora Area Interfaith Food Pantry, the Salvation Army of Elgin, the Salvation Army of Aurora, Anderson Humane Walk4Animals, the Elgin Crop Hunger Walk, Elgin’s Domestic Violence Awareness Walks, and Marklund Run Walk & Roll.

Marital status/Immediate family: Married to Christine for 36 years and two adult children.

Why are you running for this office?

I want to be Sheriff because I believe deeply in serving this community with integrity, fairness, and accountability. After more than three decades in law enforcement, I’ve seen the difference strong, ethical leadership makes—and I’ve also seen the harm caused when trust is broken, or voices go unheard.

I want to lead a Sheriff’s Office that treats every person with dignity and respect, supports its deputies and corrections officers, and truly partners with the community to prevent crime before it happens. This isn’t about politics or power—it’s about responsibility.

I’m running because Kane County deserves a Sheriff who shows up, listens, leads by example, and puts people first. I want to restore confidence in the office, strengthen public safety, and ensure the Sheriff’s Office is truly from the community, for the community.

I’ve been on the campaign trail since June 2024, building real relationships, listening to people’s concerns, and fighting for every vote—because this community matters to me. My commitment to Kane County didn’t start with this campaign; it’s been a lifelong dedication to service.

What are your top three priorities for this position?

·As Sheriff, my highest priority is safety in our neighborhoods, schools, and communities. That safety is achieved by building stronger and safer community relationships through increased patrols in unincorporated areas, the creation of community input boards, and placing more squads on the street.

·I will continue programs that address the vicious cycle of incarceration by investing more in our youth—especially those who are underserved and at high risk. During my time as a Sergeant, I created and implemented the Explorer and Cadet Programs, focusing on career readiness, mentorship, and personal development. Building relationships has always been central to my leadership, and I will continue that commitment as Sheriff.

·I will be present in the community, ensuring every resident of Kane County feels safe and heard. My plan includes increasing deputy visibility in unincorporated areas, taking a proactive approach to crime prevention, and reducing response times—all while being fiscally responsible with taxpayer dollars. I will eliminate wasteful and nonessential spending so we can invest in what truly matters: programs that break the cycle of incarceration, support at-risk and underserved youth, and care for our at-risk and elderly neighbors.

·Within the Corrections Division, I will rebuild morale by fully staffing our facilities and reducing forced overtime, allowing our dedicated officers to spend more time with their families. The work of corrections officers is mentally and physically demanding, and they deserve meaningful support, resources, and respect.

·Finally, I will ensure that every courthouse and courtroom is properly staffed with the security necessary to keep our justice system safe and efficient.

What is your assessment of the SAFE-T Act and its impact on the sheriff’s office and on justice more broadly? What, if any, reforms to the act would you seek?

Yes, I support the SAFE-T Act, including the elimination of cash bail. A person’s freedom should not depend on their ability to pay, but on risk, public safety, and due process.

The law allows courts to detain individuals who pose a genuine threat while ensuring low-risk individuals are not jailed simply because they are poor. When implemented correctly and responsibly, the SAFE-T Act promotes fairness, reduces unnecessary incarceration, and allows law enforcement to focus resources on serious and violent offenders.

As Sheriff, my role is to enforce the law professionally and ensure public safety while respecting constitutional rights. I will work closely with the courts, prosecutors, and community partners to make sure the law is applied consistently, transparently, and with accountability.

What is your view on the Illinois TRUST Act, which limits local law enforcement cooperation with federal officers? Should the sheriff’s office have more leeway to cooperate with federal authorities performing immigration enforcement specifically? Should any further ICE enforcement activity occur on the grounds of the courthouse or other county property, how would you direct your staff to handle that? Should current federal immigration enforcement tactics continue, how would you balance between public safety and the restrictions of the TRUST Act?

I will not cooperate with ICE in immigration enforcement. Public safety depends on trust, and I will protect the rights of all residents under Illinois law. I will not participate in abusive tactics that undermine human rights—conduct that should concern law enforcement leaders nationwide.

I have never engaged in those behaviors during my law-enforcement career, and I will not tolerate them as Sheriff. A dark cloud currently hangs over the Sheriff’s Office, and I am committed to restoring integrity, professionalism, and trust.

The Sheriff’s Office must remain focused solely on serving and protecting Kane County residents and ensuring the safety and dignity of those held at the Kane County Jail.

Is the sheriff’s office, including the county jail, adequately staffed and funded? Would you be seeking more funding for the office and would that mean advocating for tax increases? How would you spend that? Do you advocate different spending priorities than currently exist?

No—the Sheriff’s Office, particularly the county jail, is not adequately staffed, and those staffing shortages have created safety, morale, and operational challenges. Mandatory overtime has become far too common, negatively impacting performance, retention, and employee well-being. While funding exists, it has not always been prioritized or managed effectively.

My first focus will be on using existing resources more responsibly and efficiently before seeking additional funding. That means reducing waste, strengthening oversight, and redirecting funds toward core needs such as staffing, training, mental health services, and essential programming.

I do not believe tax increases should be the first solution. In April, Kane County Democrats attempted to pass a public safety referendum in a Democratic-majority county—and voters rejected it. The message from the public was clear: no to irresponsible spending by elected officials.

Only after demonstrating fiscal discipline, transparency, and measurable outcomes would I consider requesting additional funding, and any such request would be directly tied to clear public safety needs and accountability.

Yes, I do advocate for different spending priorities. I would prioritize fully staffing the jail, reducing mandatory overtime, expanding mental health and reentry programs that reduce recidivism, and investing in training and prevention. These investments improve safety, lower long-term costs, and better serve both staff and the community.

What is your view on programs that bring social workers or other responders on mental health calls to aim to help de-escalate?

I strongly support programs that pair social workers, clinicians, or other trained professionals with law enforcement on mental health–related calls. These co-responder models help de-escalate situations, connect individuals to appropriate services, and allow deputies to focus on public safety when enforcement is truly necessary.

As Sheriff, I would build on proven models already in use, such as the Crisis Intervention Unit currently used by theAurora Police Department, which pairs social workers with police officers to respond more effectively to mental health crises.

Would you like to see changes in how the office responds to mental health crises?

Yes, I support changes in how the Sheriff’s Office responds to mental health-related calls. This includes expanding crisis intervention training, strengthening partnerships with mental health providers, and prioritizing diversion and treatment-based responses whenever appropriate. Mental health crises should be met with care, professionalism, and the right resources—not default incarceration.

These approaches lead to better outcomes for individuals in crisis, enhance safety for deputies and the public, and help build trust within the community.