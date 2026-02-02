Aurora University’s ‘Mapping Territories’ exhibit runs through May 15

Aurora University’s Schingoethe Center Museum recently held an opening reception for its “Mapping Territories: The Art of Exile in Pilsen-Chicago” exhibit.

The reception was held Jan. 13 at the museum, 1315 Prairie St.

The reception featured microtalks led by exhibit artists Rene Arceo, Carlos Barberena, Arturo Barrera, Dolores Mercado and Eufemio Pulido. The exhibit includes 59 linocuts, etchings, woodcuts, serigraphs, and dry point art pieces created by 32 printmakers. The “Mapping Territories” exhibit also features “The Journey,” “Inhabit the City” and “Memory, Identity, Disjunction” sections.

“This exhibition demonstrates the social and political struggles migrants face and the resilient cultural neighborhood they created. The artists showcased were selected because of their extraordinary ability to share stories, trace histories, assert presence, challenge boundaries and reveal overlooked narratives.” Aurora University Schingoethe Center Museum Executive Director Natasha Ritsma said in a news release.

The exhibit will be included at AU Family Day from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 11. The event features crafts, games, prizes, and print making demonstrations.

“These prints provide an opportunity to visualize the evidence of collective struggles, stories of migration and the building of community away from home. All this resonates with current spirited struggles of Mexican and other Latino communities in Chicagoland.” Artists, educator, and curator Rene Arceo also said in the news release.

“It also offers a timely cultural platform that reflects and responds to current social conditions, demonstrating how print as a democratic form can amplify urgent contemporary narratives. This exhibition stands as an invitation to explore, question and ultimately remap our notions of territory and belonging.“

The exhibit artists include Rene Arceo, José Antonio Aguirre, José A. Andreu, Carlos Barberena, Arturo Barrera, Mario E. Castillo, Mizraim Cárdenas, Sam Coronado, Carlos Cortéz, Nicolás De Jesús, Luis De la Torre, Celeste De Luna, Amy Diaz-Infante, Héctor Duarte, Sandra C. Fernández, Roberto Ferreyra, Juan R. Fuentes, Esperanza Gama, Sal García, Marianna Garibay, Salvador Jiménez-Flores, Fulgencio Lazo, Juan Pablo Luna, Poli Marichal, Dolores Mercado, Oscar Moya, Eufemio Pulido, Ramiro Rodríguez, Elvia S. Rodríguez-Ochoa, Marianne Sadowski, Eva Solíz, and Rubén Trejo.

The exhibit runs through May 15.

For information, call 630-844-6157 or visit aurora.edu/museum.

Aurora University Schingoethe Center Museum's “Mapping Territories: The Art of Exile in Pilsen-Chicago” exhibit (Photo provided by Al Benson )