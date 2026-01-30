‘Majority’ of 86 jobs said to be saved as St. Charles plastics plant is purchased by German firm

Microplastics Inc. in St. Charles has been acquired by German-based MATEtronix, saving several workers from losing their jobs at the plant. (Photo Provided By Plastics News, Don Loepp)

It’s not often workers’ jobs are saved once their company lists imminent layoffs on the WARN Act report.

But when 86 workers were listed by Microplastics Inc. in St. Charles, a last-minute reprieve for “a majority” of them is exactly what happened. And it came from Dippoldiswalde, Germany.

After months of expecting the manufacturing plant to close down for good, the German-based company MATEtronix acquired Microplastics Inc., rehiring a majority of the same employees and keeping the equipment in St. Charles.

The plastics injection molding facility is now operating under the newly formed subsidiary, MATEtronix US Inc. The deal was finalized on Dec. 19. The final price tag has not been disclosed.

Microplastics Inc. was initially founded in 1989, manufacturing insert-molded components for more than 30 years at its location at 406 38th Avenue.

Having struggled for several recent years in the automotive markets, workers at the plant now find themselves playing a pivotal role in their new company’s global ambitions. The company said its global sales are around $75 million.

Robert Koziel, CEO of MATEtronix said after his company's acquisition of St. Charles-based Microplastics Inc. that investing in the right people is key to success. (Photo Provide By Plastics News, Don Loepp)

The German firm caters to customers in the automotive, industrial, commercial goods, cosmetics, and the health and beauty sectors.

“This was a rescue, the company was in distress and we stepped in because it was strategically important to us,” Robert Koziel, CEO of MATEtronix, told Don Loepp of Plastics News. “Now we’re stabilizing operations and rebuilding customer confidence. It’s hard to find strong plant-level talent, and we were fortunate to retain a loyal team.”

The acquisition makes the St. Charles plant MATEtronix’s first production facility acquisition in all of North America.

The St. Charles plant joins the company of the business’ other manufacturing sites in Germany, the Czech Republic and China. The firm specializes in hybrid plastic-metal parts, precision injection molding, and mechatronic assemblies.

The U.S. subsidiary is jointly owned by German-based SHB GmbH Packaging, a supplier of health and beauty packaging.

Microplastics Inc.’s other plants, one in Washington, Illinois and the other in St. Louis were sold separately last year and are not a part of the St. Charles’ deal.

Microplastics Inc. has an engineering office in Grand Rapids, Michigan which is a part of the St. Charles’ deal.

“To support global customers, you have to be local, Koziel said in Plastics News. “Customers want suppliers who are close to their production, and now we can offer that. We have a growth plan in place. We’re rebuilding sales, expanding into new markets, and creating what we call a Technical Competency Center for the U.S.”

Outside of the automotive industry, the company is gearing up the St. Charles plant to manufacture products in industrial electronics and health and beauty.

Koziel said key to the company’s success will be the momentum built upon investing in the right people and harnessing the talents of the St. Charles team.

More information about infcan learn more about the company by visiting mate-tronix.com/en/.