Batavia Business Beat: A new year of connection, community and opportunity

A new year is underway, and across Batavia, businesses and organizations are already embracing fresh opportunities to connect, give back, and grow together. The Batavia Chamber of Commerce is kicking off 2026 with a full calendar of events, scholarship initiatives, and networking opportunities designed to bring our business community together – even in the heart of winter.

Enter to win - Pot O’ Gold Cash Raffle!

It isn’t only Leprechauns who are lucky enough to snag a pot of gold – this March, it could be you! The Batavia Chamber’s inaugural Pot O’ Gold Cash Raffle will award 35 cash prizes totaling $6,000, including two $1,000 winners drawn on St. Patrick’s Day, March 17. Tickets are $10, with daily drawings featuring prizes ranging from $100 to $1,000.

Proceeds from the raffle support the Batavia Chamber Scholarship Fund, which provides financial awards to graduating Batavia Public High School seniors who have demonstrated community involvement and a drive to make a positive impact. These scholarships help students pursue college, trade school, or career training opportunities – investing in Batavia’s future leaders.

All tickets will be sold online using a QR code at any of these locations: Garage 31, K. Hollis Jewelers, Red Hive Market, The Tea Tree, Sidecar Supper Club, Riverside Pizza & Pub, Overflow Batavia and the Batavia Chamber office. The location with the most sales will be awarded a Chamber benefit package.

Only 1,500 tickets will be sold from now through March 30. Ticket purchasers must be 18 years or older. For all the details and to purchase a ticket, go to go.eventgroovefundraising.com/bataviachamberpotogold.

Inspire Scholarships open for applications

Speaking of our scholarships, do you know of a senior at Batavia Public High School? Encourage them to apply for the Batavia Chamber Inspire Scholarship program, which is motivated by the makeup of our membership. This is the seventh year that the Chamber is offering four scholarships, worth $1,000 each to Batavia High School seniors (BPS 101). Funds are paid directly to the institution the recipient will attend. More information and a link to the applications is available on the homepage of our website, bataviachamber.org.

Networking resolutions?

Looking to make networking a priority in the new year? February offers several ways to connect with fellow professionals in relaxed and welcoming settings.

First up, on Wednesday, Feb. 11, is our monthly Coffee & Commerce, an informal gathering that takes place on the second Wednesday of each month. Hosted by a Batavia Chamber member, this month we’ll gather at 8 a.m. at Fruitful Yield, 155 N. Randall Road, Batavia. Registration is encouraged.

The next day, Thursday, Feb. 12, we shift gears, networking in the evening. The active Batavia Women in Business (BWIB) group invites you to gather at K. Hollis Jewelers, Boutique & Wine Bar, 2030 Main St. in Batavia, beginning at 4:30 p.m. We’ll be collecting donations for our featured nonprofit, Batavia Apartments, managed by Mercy Housing. Just a reminder, BWIB is not just for women – all are invited!

The Great Winter Mixer

If you need a reason to leave the house or the office in February, The Great Winter Mixer is it! Our normal third Wednesday after-hours event is expanded to include the Geneva and St. Charles Chambers of Commerce. Cure the winter blues on Wednesday, Feb. 18 by gathering at Revelry 675, 675 S. River St. in Batavia, beginning at 4:30 p.m. Support our spotlighted nonprofit, Tri City Health Partnership Medical and Dental Clinic, by donating toiletries, food, and/or $10 gift cards for Meijer, Walmart, Walgreens and CVS.

Rounding out the month is a casual Out to Lunch with the Chamber. Join the Batavia Chamber staff for lunch on Friday, Feb. 20. We’ll gather at noon at The GOAT, located downtown Batavia at 107 E. Wilson St. Buy your own lunch and chat with the Chamber staff and other attendees. There is no registration required; just pull up a chair at our table, enjoy a delicious lunch and perhaps meet your new best friend or business power partner!

As always, the Batavia Chamber of Commerce welcomes members and community members to stop by, call, or connect as we continue building a strong business community together.

• Shirley Mott is the communications and membership coordinator for the Batavia Chamber of Commerce.